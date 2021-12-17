Hundreds vaccinated at Robinson Center clinic

Robinson Community Learning Center (RCLC), in partnership with Saint Joseph Health System, hosted a vaccine clinic

The Notre Dame Robinson Community Learning Center (RCLC), in partnership with Saint Joseph Health System, hosted a vaccine clinic Saturday (Dec. 11). More than 130 people ages 5 and older received a single dose of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A second clinic will be scheduled for January for those who need a second dose or booster.

The clinic coincided with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in northern Indiana. As of Dec. 9, an average of 339 patients were hospitalized for COVID in northern Indiana, up from 139 throughout the month of October. Nearly all hospitals in the region are at or over capacity.

Doctors and other health experts strongly encourage vaccination as the best way to build protection against the virus.

“The Robinson Center is grateful to have the opportunity to help secure the health of our community by providing a safe, comfortable and familiar place for adults and children to receive their vaccines,” said RCLC Manager Jennifer Knapp Beudert.

The clinic was open to the public, including walk-ins, but was targeted to RCLC families and staff as well as residents of the Northeast Neighborhood.

Erin Shell, who lives nearby, received her booster. She was able to walk to the clinic.

“It’s simpler to go to the Robinson Center than perhaps Walmart, Walgreens, CVS,” said Shell, who volunteers at the center along with several other women in the neighborhood. Her mother previously worked at the center as an AmeriCorps member.

Notre Dame has worked closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and other state and local agencies to vaccinate thousands of people in the South Bend-Elkhart area since the first COVID-19 vaccines were approved late last year.

The University hosted a mass vaccination clinic for members of the general public in February, followed by a clinic for students, faculty and staff later that same month, and then again in April. All three took place at Compton Family Ice Arena.

The University will host a Pfizer booster clinic for students, faculty and staff in January.

Established in 2001, the Robinson Community Learning Center is an off-campus educational initiative of Notre Dame, offering educational programming for children and adults, as well as classes, clubs and lectures for seniors.

For more information, visit rclc.nd.edu.