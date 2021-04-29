Hoffmann Harding stepping down as VP for student affairs

Erin Hoffmann Harding

After serving for nine years as vice president for student affairs at the University of Notre Dame, Erin Hoffmann Harding will step down at the end of May to join the education practice at McKinsey & Co.

“Erin has put her heart and soul into leading the Division of Student Affairs for nine years, and I am deeply grateful to her for all she has accomplished during that time,” University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., said. “In all her efforts, Erin has been devoted to the mission of Notre Dame and particularly to the well-being of our students. Her enduring legacy will be reflected in the lives of our graduates who have been influenced by the tireless work and leadership of Erin and her team.”

Hoffmann Harding said: “As excited as I am about my next challenge, I will miss Notre Dame and especially our students. I have been inspired by the selfless dedication of colleagues within and beyond the division to foster the development of our students in both heart and mind, and accompany them in times of joy, growth and challenge. It has truly been an honor to serve my alma mater.”

As vice president for student affairs since August 2012, Hoffmann Harding has overseen five areas composed of multiple departments related to residential life, student development, career and professional development, health and well-being, and campus ministry.

Notable student life accomplishments under her leadership include:

The enhancement of residential life through opening four new undergraduate residence halls, designing a master plan to facilitate the renewal of historic halls, and retaining juniors and seniors for leadership in residence halls.

The design and opening of the Duncan Student Center, including the significant expansion of career development services, fitness facilities and student dining, socializing and club meeting options.

The founding of the Office of Student Enrichment, which supports low socio-economic, first-generation and DACA/undocumented students.

Adoption of the “Beloved Friends and Allies Pastoral Plan” for the support of LGBTQ+ students, as well as establishing standing student climate committees on race, ethnicity and LGBTQ+ concerns.

Initiation of a formal, periodic campus-wide assessment of and response to the climate for student diversity and inclusion.

Introduction of the GreenDot program for campus prevention of interpersonal violence, which was expanded to prevent discriminatory harassment.

Expansion of health and wellness resources for students, including the creation of the McDonald Center for Student Well-Being.

Partnership with the Graduate School to develop a dedicated career services team for professional, master’s and doctoral students, as well as a graduate student life program.

New strategies for graduate student housing, resulting in the opening of the Family Resource Center and construction of the Overlook and Landing complexes.

The design and launch in collaboration with the Provost’s Office of the Moreau First Year Experience course, for which she has served as a concurrent faculty member.

Prior to her appointment in student affairs, Hoffmann Harding established and served as the first leader of Notre Dame’s Office of Strategic Planning and Institutional Research. In accepting the position at McKinsey, she is returning to the company where she began her career as a management consultant in its Chicago and Cleveland offices.

Hoffmann Harding earned her bachelor’s degree summa cum laude from Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business and law degree magna cum laude from Harvard Law School.