Historic three-day celebration culminates in Inauguration of Notre Dame’s 18th President, Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C.

Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C. following his Inauguration Mass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

For only the third time in the past 70 years, the University of Notre Dame inaugurated a new president Friday (Sept. 13) during the formal investiture of Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., as the University’s 18th president. The Convocation and Inauguration Ceremony, held in Purcell Pavilion, was the culmination of a series of celebratory events that spanned three days.

Thousands of students, faculty, staff, Church leaders and community members, along with the University Board of Trustees, gathered to take part in the Convocation and Inauguration Ceremony. The gold University seal adorned an elegantly draped stage in the center of Purcell Pavilion with more than 300 musicians nearby.

John T. McGreevy, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost, formally opened the ceremony, which included an invocation by Rev. Hugh Page Jr., vice president for institutional transformation and advisor to the president.

Father Dowd began his Inaugural speech by sharing his gratitude to his predecessors, including Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, C.S.C., who called Notre Dame to be a leader in creating unity.

“And the opportunity is here: Notre Dame must be the bridge that Father Ted spoke of, and all of us must be the bridge builders,” Father Dowd said.



Father Dowd also laid out Notre Dame’s unique place in the world and the responsibility that accompanies it: “No institution is better positioned to foster reasoned, constructive conversations rooted in the Catholic ideals of respect for human dignity and the unity of knowledge, and guided by the rational ideals of adherence to evidence and consistency of argumentation. And no institution is better positioned to develop students who approach the world with openness, curiosity, compassion and moral courage.

“In a polarized world drawn to the confines of either/or thinking, our Catholic mission calls us to embrace both/and. Both faith and reason. Both the life of the mind and matters of the heart. Both disciplinary and multidisciplinary research and teaching. Both a local and global presence. Both deeply Catholic and welcoming of people of all faiths and none.

“Which means that if excellence at Notre Dame is defined as striving for, and living by, an integrated and unifying ‘both/and’ view of the world, then in this next chapter, the best way we can continue to be a force for good, as our founder, Father Edward Sorin, intended, is by building more bridges with the same boldness that has characterized us from our founding.”

Father Dowd presented his plan to expand upon and strive for new levels of excellence. “First, we must create more pathways to and from Notre Dame. Second, we must connect and collaborate more deeply as a community of learning. And, finally, we must deepen and expand our engagement in and with the world.”

A key priority of his presidency will be to create more pathways to Notre Dame by making a Notre Dame education both accessible and affordable for more families. “I am proud to announce that Notre Dame will go loan-free and need-blind for all undergraduate students, including both domestic and international students. This means, if you are admitted to Notre Dame, no matter how much money your family makes, you will not have to worry about student loans, and no matter where in the world you call home, you will be eligible for financial aid.”

Father Dowd shared his vision for an undergraduate student body that reflects even more fully the rich diversity of the Catholic community in and beyond the United States.

He also articulated his hope for the University as a whole:

“This is who we are, and are called to be. Seekers of truth. Sustainers of hope. Builders of bridges. Extending and expanding these gifts we’ve been given to others and to the world. That’s why Our Lady is depicted on the Dome, with arms and hands open. Never closed off to anyone; always ready to receive and embrace. And when I look around this campus, everywhere, I can’t help but see the open arms of Notre Dame.”

Father Dowd ended with an invitation: “As I begin this journey as president, I invite you to join me and build more bridges: to future generations of Notre Dame students, to one another as we learn and live side by side, and to our neighbors and people in communities around the world. Together, we are Notre Dame. Together, let us be the Notre Dame the world needs. God bless you, and God bless Notre Dame.”

Several special guests offered remarks during Father Dowd’s investiture, including Chair of Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees John Veihmeyer, who also presented the Presidential Medal and University Mace, symbolizing the office and its authority. Provost McGreevy ceremoniously presented Father Dowd with the key to the president’s office.

Father Dowd received a blessing from Presidents Emeriti Rev. Edward A. “Monk” Malloy, C.S.C., and Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. A benediction was given by the Most Rev. Kevin Rhoades, bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Inauguration Day commenced at 10 a.m. with Mass in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Prior to the Convocation, the University’s Board of Trustees, Church dignitaries, distinguished guests from peer institutions and some Notre Dame faculty, staff and students processed from the Main Building to Purcell Pavilion for the Inauguration Ceremony.

Following the ceremony, several private events were held on campus for Father Dowd’s family, guests, faculty, staff and students.

Father Dowd is the fourth person to serve as president in the last 70 years. Father Dowd’s Presidential Inauguration is just the third in Notre Dame’s 182-year history, following those for Father Malloy in 1987 and Father Jenkins in 2005. Father Malloy was the first president elected by the University’s Trustees following the transference of governance in 1967 from the Congregation of Holy Cross to a predominantly lay Board. Prior to that transition, the presidency was an assignment of the provincial superior under religious obedience.

Father Dowd was elected as Notre Dame’s 18th president by the University’s Board of Trustees in December 2023; he assumed the role June 1. Read more in his full biography.

Read the full transcript of Father Dowd’s Inauguration speech here.