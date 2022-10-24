Halloween-themed Science Sunday set for Oct. 30 at St. Patrick’s County Park

Science Sunday at the Notre Dame Linked Experimental Ecosystem Facility. (Photo by Leah Ingle/University of Notre Dame)

The Notre Dame Linked Experimental Ecosystem Facility (ND-LEEF) will host a Halloween-themed Science Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend.

Students and faculty will lead demonstrations and hands-on activities around a variety of topics, from water filtration and the collection and identification of aquatic insects and zooplankton to groundwater resources, stream flow and watershed conservation.

Occurring the day before Halloween, this year’s event will also include Halloween treats and a trick-or-treat activity. Visitors, including children and adults, are welcome to wear costumes.

“ND-LEEF’s Science Sunday offers a unique opportunity for the community to enjoy hands-on activities related to a variety of environmental research happening at Notre Dame,” said Brett Peters, assistant director of ND-LEEF. “Whether you’re a child or adult, we think you’ll have a great time and learn something new.”

Part of the Notre Dame Environmental Change Initiative, ND-LEEF is a globally unique research facility featuring linked stream, pond and wetland ecosystems. It includes the Morrison Family Education and Outreach Pavilion, a hub for outreach to local school groups. It is also home to a pair of nesting bald eagles.

Science Sunday is an annual event offering children and adults the opportunity to tour ND-LEEF and learn about ongoing Notre Dame research amid the natural beauty and diversity of St. Patrick’s County Park.

For more about ND-LEEF, visit environmentalchange.nd.edu/resources/nd-leef/.

