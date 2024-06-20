Graham family makes lead gift for new men’s residence hall

Tracy and Kerie Graham of South Bend have made a significant leadership gift to the University of Notre Dame for the construction of Graham Family Hall, a men’s residence hall currently under construction on the northeast side of campus.

“I could not be more grateful for the vision, leadership and generosity of Tracy and Kerie. In keeping with our Catholic mission, we have long prized offering a Notre Dame education that extends beyond the classroom, laboratory and studio to the experience of inclusive community in the residence halls,” said University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C. “With the addition of this new hall, we are able to ensure that generations of students will experience that sense of belonging and responsibility at the heart of our residential system, as we seek to prepare compassionate, capable and ethical leaders.”

Tracy Graham is the founder and managing principal of Graham Allen Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in investing in and building technology and technology-enabled companies. Prior to founding Graham Allen Partners, he collaborated with the Chicago private equity firm Jordan Industries to co-found GramTel, a data center company that grew to be the largest privately held data center provider in the Midwest until its sale to Cincinnati Bell in 2007.

A member of the University’s Board of Trustees since 2021, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Notre Dame and attended the Indiana University Graduate School of Education. Tracy, who has a long history of community service, has served Notre Dame as a member of the University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council. He has also served on the boards of Beacon Health System, the Center for the Homeless, South Bend Career Academy, the Stanley Clark School, Family & Children’s Center, South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership, 1st Source Bank and LCI Industries.

Kerie Graham is a native of Chicago. She serves on the boards of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County and South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts. Kerie was previously on the board of the Center for History. The Grahams are the parents of three daughters.

In recent years, the University has taken significant steps to provide quality residential space for all Notre Dame students. Following the announcement of a six-semester residency requirement for undergraduate students, the University constructed several halls and extensively renovated others.

Rev. Gerard J. Olinger, C.S.C., vice president for student affairs, said, “Our residence halls have long stood at the heart of what differentiates a Notre Dame undergraduate education. We are incredibly grateful to Tracy and Kerie for the addition of Graham Family Hall to support our commitment to the growth and formation of our students in the communities they call home.”

The four-story, 79,000-square-foot residence hall is in East Quad, between Johnson Family Hall and the East Campus Research Complex, which is home to McCourtney Hall, where construction is also currently underway for a second interdisciplinary science and engineering research building.

Integrating elements of Notre Dame’s collegiate gothic campus architecture style and cherished residential traditions, the hall will house approximately 255 students and is expected to open at the start of the 2024-25 academic year. An arched opening through the first floor will serve as a unique feature incorporating a walkway through the building and allowing pedestrians east-west passage via an existing sidewalk. The first-floor level will feature communal areas on one side of the floor and quiet study spaces, a reading room and the hall chapel on the other side.

“The friendships and traditions that are developed in residential halls are at the heart of the Notre Dame experience,” Tracy Graham said. “Kerie and I are thrilled to have an impact on many future generations of students in what will become their home away from home while on campus.”

Graham Family Hall will have a mix of student room types including singles, doubles, quads and six-person rooms. Each floor will feature a community lounge with kitchens or kitchenettes, and fitness, laundry and additional facilities will be located on the lower level. An outdoor patio will be featured on the west side of the building.

As with each of Notre Dame’s 33 undergraduate residential communities, Graham Family Hall will have its own unique character and traditions that generate loyalty and connection among residents.