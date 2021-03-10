Gov. Holcomb: Notre Dame continues to do good

In his regular briefing on the State of Indiana's response to COVID-19, Gov. Eric Holcomb expressed gratitude for those allied with the state in fight against coronavirus, including organizations operating mass vaccination clinics in the month of March. The governor then drew a parallel from the current moment to the founding of Notre Dame, which will operate a vaccination clinic in partnership with the state and St. Joseph County March 26-27. Other clinics are being operated in Indianapolis, Gary, and Sellersburg.

Holcomb reflected on his participation in the Notre Dame Trail, which marked the journey of Rev. Edward Sorin, C.S.C., from Vincennes, IN to South Bend to found the University. "When he set out to start Notre Dame," Holcomb said, "he said he wanted that university to be one of the most powerful means for doing good in this country," a reference to the famous letter Fr. Sorin wrote to Congregation of Holy Cross founder Blessed Basil Moreau. "I trust Fr. Sorin is looking down and is comforted by the fact Notre Dame continues to do good."

Referring to those involved in the vaccination efforts, the governor said, "We are doing good on a scale that few have an opportunity to rise to that moment."

The video below features the segment with Holcomb and Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and begins with Holcomb reflecting on the previous weekend's clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.