Fourth annual Notre Dame Global Day of Service set for Saturday

This Saturday (April 25), the Notre Dame Alumni Association will host the fourth annual Notre Dame Global Day of Service, with thousands of alumni, parents and friends across the world prepared to come together in service in the name of Our Lady.

To date, more than 150 service projects have been registered with pledged participation from 120 Notre Dame clubs, as well as alumni groups and other alumni, parents and friends in 50 states/territories and 13 countries. Projects range in size from large-scale group projects to individual efforts that benefit local, national and international causes.

In three years since the inaugural event, the Notre Dame family has hosted 541 service projects totaling 28,000-plus service hours in all 50 states and dozens of countries. In 2025, a record 137 Notre Dame clubs participated.

In South Bend, the Notre Dame Club of St. Joseph Valley is offering two opportunities to get involved. From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., the club will help staff at Cultivate Food Rescue, 1403 Prairie Ave., South Bend, with creating pre-packaged meals, sorting and cleaning produce, washing dishes and more. An additional opportunity will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ronald McDonald House, 610 N. Michigan St., Suite 310, South Bend, assisting with organization, cleaning, cooking and baking. Both opportunities are open to volunteers ages 8 and older.

Volunteers interested in joining the Notre Dame Club of St. Joseph Valley at either location can register here. Space is limited. For more information on projects planned around the world, check out the Global Day of Service map.

The Alumni Association is also offering two opportunities for those interested in participating virtually:

Blessings in a Backpack: Organize a food drive or write inspirational notes for food-insecure children across the United States. Blessings in a Backpack provides food for the weekend for school-aged children who might otherwise go hungry.

Street Samaritans: Write notes of encouragement for homeless individuals in Chicago. Participants can find instructions and a blank template here. Simply print the template at home on cardstock or copy paper and mail the finished cards to the Street Samaritans office.

For more information on Notre Dame Global Day of Service or to locate a project near you, visit globaldayofservice.nd.edu.

Contact: Joanne Norell, Alumni Association assistant director of marketing and communications, jnorell@nd.edu