Forbes names Notre Dame top employer in Indiana for 2025

Pictured from left: Nikki Buhrdorf, senior people strategy partner; Heather Hooley, senior people strategy partner; Jonathan Jones, learning and leadership development consultant; Julio Cruz Reyes, equal access and belonging program director; and Sue Mummert, EESO specialist.

The University of Notre Dame has been named the top employer in Indiana by Forbes in its 2025 ranking of “America’s Best Employers by State.”



The recognition follows Notre Dame’s repeated appearances on Forbes’ national and state lists, including being ranked the No. 1 large employer in the United States earlier this year and the best employer in the education sector in Indiana in 2024. This continued recognition reflects a clear pattern of excellence in how the University supports and invests in its people.



“We are humbled and grateful to once again be recognized by Forbes as the best place to work in our home state of Indiana,” said Executive Vice President Shannon Cullinan. “This honor is a tribute to the dedicated faculty and staff who bring Notre Dame’s mission to life each day, and to the ways in which we strive to care for one another as a community.”



Notre Dame ranked No. 1 out of 75 employers in Indiana. The Forbes rankings are based on surveys of more than 160,000 employees across industries, evaluating employers’ commitment to workplace culture, compensation and benefits.



At Notre Dame, that commitment is reflected in industry-leading benefits designed to support the whole person, from health and wellness to professional development and spiritual growth. Initiatives such as dedicated childcare centers, robust retirement and health care programs and an on-campus employee medical facility underscore the University’s ongoing dedication to its people.



“This honor is a reminder that when we invest in our people, we all thrive together,” said Vice President for Notre Dame Human Resources Heather Christophersen. “It challenges us to maintain focus on how we support, reward and celebrate the extraordinary faculty and staff who make Notre Dame what it is.”



Notre Dame’s continued recognition by Forbes highlights the University’s enduring commitment to its people, Christophersen said. To be named Indiana’s best employer is especially meaningful, she said, as it reflects not only the strength of the University’s workplace culture, but also the deep connection it shares with local communities. As the University continues to grow in impact and reach, it remains dedicated to ensuring that Notre Dame is a place where people are supported, inspired and proud to belong.



To find your golden opportunity, visit careers.nd.edu.