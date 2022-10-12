Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Stanford

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Stanford University at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) at Notre Dame Stadium. Visitors to campus for the game can enjoy a variety of events and traditions, from lectures and tours to musical performances. For more information, visit experiencesandevents.nd.edu/gameday.
Friday, Oct. 14
- Kevin Beasley, “Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” through Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Snite Museum of Art.
- Football Fridays at the Eck, featuring tailgate food, interviews with special guests, performances from student groups, giveaways and more, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.
- Confession, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Meet Your Favorite Notre Dame Authors, 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.
- Innovation Rally, featuring networking and an interactive showcase of emerging and cutting-edge Notre Dame startups and technologies, noon to 1:30 p.m., Innovation Park.
- “Saving Democracy by Revering the Constitution,” featuring Congresswoman Liz Cheney, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Washington Hall.
- Ahead of the Game with Arts and Letters, “Keeping the Republic: The 2022 Mid-Terms and the Future of Democracy,” 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.
- “Thunder From the Sky,” organ music, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Irish Dancers, 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wind Family Fireside Terrace, Morris Inn.
- Midday drummers circle, 4 to 4:10 p.m., Main Quad.
- Trumpets at the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., Main Quad.
- Band march-out to rehearsal, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., Main Quad.
- Confession, 4:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Band open rehearsal, 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., Ricci Family Fields.
- Bagpipe music, 5 to 5:30 p.m., Wind Family Fireside Terrace, Morris Inn.
- Glee Club open rehearsal, 5 to 5:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.
- Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Midnight drummers circle, 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Quad.
Saturday, Oct. 15
- Confession, 10 to 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.
- Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 10:15 a.m., DeBartolo Hall (registration required).
- Mass, 11:30 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.
- Science Exploration Series, “The History and Science of the Notre Dame Science Nuclear Lab,” featuring Dan Bardayan, professor of physics and astronomy at Notre Dame, 1:30 to 4 p.m., 127 Nieuwland Hall of Science.
- Clinical Alumni Network Fall Lecture Series, “Precision Health, Therapeutics, and Diagnostics at the Berthiaume Institute for Precision Health,” featuring Prakash Nallathamby, assistant professor of the practice at the Berthiaume Institute for Precision Health and research assistant professor in the Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at Notre Dame, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., 105 Jordan Hall of Science.
- Saturdays with the Saints, “Saint Mary in Dante,” featuring Leonard DeLorenzo, director of undergraduate studies and academic director of Notre Dame Vision at the McGrath Institute for Church Life at Notre Dame, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Geddes Hall Lower Level.
- Bagpipe Band Concert, 3:30 to 4 p.m., Main Quad.
- Gameday Rosary, 4 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Mass, 4:30 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
- Notre Dame Glee Club in Revue, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Hesburgh Library Reflecting Pool.
- Victory March (formerly Player Walk), 5 to 5:30 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart to Notre Dame Stadium.
- Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Trumpets at the Dome, 5:30 to 5:40 p.m., Main Quad.
- Band Concert on the Steps, 6 to 6:30 p.m., Bond Quad.
- Band March-Out, 6:45 to 7 p.m., Main Quad.
Sunday, Oct. 16
- Mass, 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon, Basilica of the Sacred Heart.