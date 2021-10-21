Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Southern California

Tailgate lots before a football game. Photo by Matt Cashore.

The University of Notre Dame football team will host the University of Southern California at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 23) at Notre Dame Stadium. Weekend events include lectures, presentations and performances. Visitors are reminded to follow campus COVID protocols. Also, Notre Dame Stadium is a cashless venue, and tickets are mobile only. For more information, visit gameday.nd.edu.

Friday, Oct. 22

• “Jim Dine: American Icon,” featuring the work of painter, printmaker, sculptor and poet Jim Dine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 11, Snite Museum of Art.

• “Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” an immersive installation by artist Kevin Beasley exploring ideas of power and race in America, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23, Snite Museum of Art.

• Football Fridays at the Eck, featuring tailgate food, interviews with special guests, performances from student groups, giveaways and more, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eck Visitors Center

• Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Innovation Rally, featuring networking and an interactive showcase of emerging and cutting-edge Notre Dame startups and technologies, noon to 2:30 p.m., Innovation Park.

• Notre Dame vs. USC Author Signings, featuring Rev. James Connelly, C.S.C. (“History of the Congregation of the Holy Cross”), John Wukovits (“Soldiers of a Different Cloth”) and Philipp Hicks (“Old Notre Dame”) from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and Friar Edward Ondrako, O.F.M. (“Rebuild My Church”), Meg Hunter-Kilmer (“Saints Around the World” and “Pray for Us”), Dan Coonan (“Presidential Spirits”) and Gregg Behr (“When You Wonder, You’re Learning”) from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Graduate Business Programs Open House, featuring information about Mendoza College of Business’ graduate degree offerings, 2 to 3 p.m., Mendoza College of Business atrium.

• Ahead of the Game with Arts and Letters, “Blackgirl Fairy Tales on the Musical Stage,” featuring La Donna Forsgren, associate professor of film, television and theater at Notre Dame, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall.

• “Thunder from the Sky: Festive Organ Music in the Basilica,” 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Trumpets Under the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., in front of Main Building.

• Band march out to rehearsal, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Main Building.

• Glee Club open rehearsals, 5 to 5:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall.

• Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Saturday, Oct. 23

• Midnight Drummers Circle, midnight to 12:15 a.m., in front of Main Building.

• Cedar Grove Cemetery Open House, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Grove Cemetery.

• Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 9 to 11 a.m., first floor, McKenna Hall (high school and transfer students only; registration required).

• Notre Dame vs. USC Author Signings, featuring Frank Pomarico (“Ara’s Knights”) from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Joe Theisman (“How to Be a Champion Every Day”) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Reggie Brooks (“If These Walls Could Talk”) from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Confession, 10 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

• Saturdays with the Saints, featuring Ernest Morrell, the Coyle Professor in Literacy Education at Notre Dame, discussing Servant of God Sister Thea Bowman, Venerable Mother Henriette Delille, Servant of God Julia Greely, Servant of God Mother Mary Elizabeth Lange, Venerable Father Augustus Tolton, and Venerable Pierre Toussaint, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Andrews Auditorium, Geddes Hall.

• Science Exploration Series, “Notre Dame Drug Discovery: Fighting Cancer, Alzheimer’s and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases,” 1 to 2 p.m., 101 Jordan Hall of Science.

• Gameday rosary, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Mass, 4 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Mass, 4:30 p.m., DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

• Glee Club ND-in-Revue Concert, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Library Quad.

• Medieval Institute tailgate with blacksmith’s forge, 5 to 6:30 p.m., McCourtney Hall Green.

• Player walk, 5:15 to 5:30 p.m., Hesburgh Library to Notre Dame Stadium.

• Trumpets Under the Dome, 5:30 to 5:40 p.m., in front of Main Building.

• Band Concert on the Steps, 6 to 6:30 p.m., Bond Hall.

• Band march out, 6:45 to 7:15 p.m., Main Building to Notre Dame Stadium.

Sunday, Oct. 24

• Mass, 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon, Basilica of the Sacred Heart.