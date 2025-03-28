Football, Catholics, and Prejudice

The year 1924, when Grantland Rice penned his famous lede—“Outlined against a blue, gray October sky, the Four Horsemen rode again”—wasn’t the birth of Notre Dame football, but it was the moment when the University learned to leverage its gridiron fame for a greater purpose.

A Hesburgh Libraries multimedia exhibit, Notre Dame Football Kills Prejudice, employs archival materials to explore how University leaders harnessed the unprecedented popularity of the 1924 football team to combat bigotry and promote a more inclusive America.

The University Archives’ senior archivist for graphic materials, Elizabeth Hogan, and Greg Bond, sports archivist and curator of the Joyce Sports Research Collection, teamed up to curate the exhibit.

Read more