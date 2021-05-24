Folk Choir celebrates 40 years with new album, concert

“They Tell Me of a Home”

In celebration of the University of Notre Dame Folk Choir’s 40th anniversary, the choir will release a new album, “They Tell Me of a Home.” The album will be available Friday (May 28) on all digital platforms. A livestreamed 40th Anniversary Concert from the Basilica of the Sacred Heart will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday (May 29).

The title, “They Tell Me of a Home,” is inspired by lyrics from “Unclouded Day,” an American folk hymn and the ninth track on the album. The choir has found hope in these lyrics during a year characterized by suffering, loneliness and loss. This title beautifully captures the Folk Choir’s mission to “tell of” the wholeness of its faith through its music. Throughout the fall semester, each member of the 60-person choir produced individual recordings of their voice, which were then compiled to produce the entire album.

“They Tell Me of a Home” seeks to honor the choir’s long history at Notre Dame, especially the work of Folk Choir Founder and Director Emeritus Steven C. Warner, Assistant Director Emeritus Karen Schneider-Kirner and countless alumni who have helped shape the vibrant and faithful community of the Folk Choir throughout the past 40 years. The album includes traditional Catholic hymns that have been part of the Folk Choir’s repertoire for decades, such as “Christ Be Our Light” and “Day is Done.” Also featured on the album is Folk Choir alumna Danielle Rose, who wrote and performed the solo on “Shelter Your Name.” The album features “Rex,” a song composed by director J.J. Wright with a solo performed by Mary Gorski, class of ’21. The marrying of compositions and talents from the choir’s past and present are indicative of the group’s commitment to honoring its rich history while always striving to continue extending its ministry beyond Notre Dame’s campus.

The livestream on May 29 is co-sponsored by GIA Publications, OCP, the National Association of Pastoral Musicians, ThinkND and ND Loyal.

Any media inquiries about the album may be directed to J.J. Wright at jwright9@nd.edu