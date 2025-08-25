Flick on the Field returns Aug. 29 with free screening of ‘Rudy’ at Notre Dame Stadium

Flick on the Field returns Friday (Aug. 29), when the movie “Rudy” will be shown on the video board at Notre Dame Stadium. The 1993 film, starring Sean Astin, tells the story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who follows his dream to play football at the University of Notre Dame despite significant obstacles.

Co-sponsored by the University of Notre Dame and Visit South Bend Mishawaka, Flick on the Field is free and open to the public. Parking is also free in the lot immediately south of the stadium. Faculty, staff and visitors should enter the stadium through Gate D, on the southwest side, starting at 8:30 p.m. The two-hour movie begins at 9 p.m. The movie will be captioned.

Faculty, staff and visitors will be seated in the stadium bowl in sections 26 to 34. Seating will be general admission. Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s College and Holy Cross College students, with student IDs, will be allowed to sit on the football field to watch the movie.

Fans can make cashless purchases at concession stands in the concourses. Expect to find movie-type offerings such as popcorn, candy, water and fountain drinks available for purchase. Outside food and drink will not be allowed.

University staff will search the bags of anyone entering the stadium. While the clear-bag policy for football games will not be in place, backpacks, duffels and other large bags are discouraged.

If there is inclement weather, updated information about the event can be found online at Experience Notre Dame, on Experience Notre Dame’s Facebook and Instagram pages and on Visit South Bend Mishawaka's Facebook and Instagram pages.

For more information, including where to dine, shop and explore before Flick on The Field, visit experience.nd.edu/.