Fighting poverty: Research helping our communities

Notre Dame’s Lab for Economic Opportunities (LEO) is using research to fight poverty in a way that makes a real impact.

This podcast episode features Heather Reynolds, managing director of the Notre Dame Poverty Initiative and the Michael L. Smith Managing Director of the Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities (LEO), who shares how Notre Dame’s research has shaped policy changes—such as expanding access to high school diplomas for adults—and helped nonprofits implement programs that truly work. With more than 100 projects in 30 states, LEO’s evidence-based approach is cutting through political divides to create solutions that lift people out of poverty.

We’re also joined by Tracy Kijewski-Correa, the William J. Pulte Director of the Keough School’s Pulte Institute for Global Development. She discusses how her experiences—from being a first-generation student at Notre Dame to leading post-disaster rebuilding efforts—have shaped her work in helping communities build resilience. She also explains how the Keough School’s approach to poverty extends beyond economic hardship, addressing social, psychological, and environmental challenges to foster true human flourishing.

By collaborating with policymakers, local leaders, and global networks, Notre Dame is bridging the gap between poverty research and real-world impact. Listen to the full episode of Notre Dame Stories to learn how Notre Dame is driving change—and why this work matters.

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