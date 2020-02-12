Father Jenkins welcomes new Saint Mary’s College president

University Seal

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., on the election of Katie Conboy as the 13th president of neighboring Saint Mary’s College.

“I’m privileged to welcome as a colleague and neighbor, Saint Mary’s College’s new president, Dr. Katie Conboy, a Notre Dame alumna. Dr. Conboy brings impressive academic experience in the Holy Cross tradition and outstanding university leadership to her new post, most recently as provost and senior vice president at Simmons University. Notre Dame and I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Conboy and Saint Mary’s in the months and years ahead.”