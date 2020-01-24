Father Jenkins mourns the passing of Jim Lehrer

Former PBS news anchor and presidential debate moderator Jim Lehrer answers a question during the Notre Dame Forum: "Debating our Future." Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame.

“Jim Lehrer epitomized the decency and fairness that the nation reveres and acutely misses with his passing,” University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., said of the death of the PBS news anchor.

Having also served as the moderator for 12 presidential debates broadcast worldwide, Lehrer was invited by Father Jenkins in 2016 to share his experiences with the University’s students, faculty, staff and public at that year’s Notre Dame Forum, “Debating Our Future.”



In addition, Lehrer delivered the Red Smith Lecture on campus in 2002.