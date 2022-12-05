Students participate in Las Posadas, a Latin American-origin Christmas season celebration to re-enact Mary and Joseph's search for a birthplace for baby Jesus.

As Christians enter the season of Advent, we at the University of Notre Dame join with the Church in this time of reflection and preparation for celebrating the birth of Christ. Flowing from our Catholic character, we also welcome and honor the faith traditions of all members of the Notre Dame family, believing that one of the essential tests of justice within any Christian community is its abiding spirit of inclusion. We seek to advance ecumenical and interfaith understanding, cooperation and welcome — at Notre Dame and around the world.



During December, Notre Dame News will highlight stories that explore and celebrate the myriad faith traditions of the University’s community of faculty, staff, students and alumni.

On Dec. 9 and 11, Grant Mathews, professor of physics in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Notre Dame, will present his annual astrophysical perspective on the origins of the star of Bethlehem — also known as the Christmas Star.

Now in its 16th year, the lecture takes a closer look at one of the most symbolic aspects of the Christmas season through the eyes of science — and it has become an annual tradition, which was Mathews’ hope from the start. Read more here.

This Advent season, the Notre Dame Alumni Association invites members of the campus community, as well as the public, to share tales of sacred and meaningful moments as part of Sacred Stories of Notre Dame, a series of daily video reflections from Notre Dame students, faculty, staff and alumni. Read more here.