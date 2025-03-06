Events planned for Women's History Month

The month of March is recognized annually as Women’s History Month, a time set aside to recognize the achievements and contributions women have made to the nation and the world.

Several in-person events are taking place across campus in conjunction with the annual observance:

March 18: The Afterlife of Women’s Participation in the 2011 Egyptian Uprising, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Hesburgh Center for International Studies, Room C103

Kellogg Visiting Fellow Nermin Allam will present her project, which examines how women’s participation in the 2011 Egyptian uprising has influenced their gender consciousness and feminist subjectivities in the afterlife of activism.

March 19: Asian American Distinguished Speaker Series with Helen Zia, 5 p.m., Morris Inn, Smith Ballroom

Zia, a writer, journalist and Fulbright Scholar, has been a trailblazing activist on issues ranging from human rights to countering gender and hate violence and homophobia. Jennifer Huynh, assistant professor of American studies, will moderate the event, which is free and open to the public.

March 20: “Women Mentoring Women” Book Club and Author Talk, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., O’Shaughnessy Hall, Initiative on Race and Resilience Sojourner Truth Commons (Room 300)

The Gender Relations Center hosts Notre Dame alumna Michelle Renaldo Ferguson in discussing her book, “Women Mentoring Women” in celebration of Women’s History Month. Reserve a book and a spot at the author talk.

March 21 and 22: Show Some Skin: Kaleidoscope, 7 p.m., Decio Theatre, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center

Show Some Skin is a student-led initiative that invites members of the Notre Dame community to share narratives about identity and difference. Anonymous monologues written by students, faculty, staff, and alumni are brought to life on stage. This year’s performance will feature perspectives of individuals living at the crossroads of multiple cultures and experiences to create a kaleidoscope of stories that refracts the light of unity and illuminates the beauty of shared humanity.

March 26-28: True Genius: The Mission of Women in Church and Culture, beginning at 8 a.m. each day, University of Notre Dame

This three-day conference will reflect upon the past and revitalize the present, to celebrate the feminine genealogy of the faith and to amplify the prophetic mission of women in our current moment. Registration is currently closed. Please click here to sign up for the waitlist.

March 29: Liberation: Songs of Harriet Tubman, 7:30 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center



The DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, in partnership with South Bend Symphony Orchestra, presents a symphonic concert featuring the “Songs of Harriet Tubman” and Louise Farrenc's “Third Symphony.” Faculty conductor Cynthia Katsarelis will lead the collaboration with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra and South African soprano Goitsemang Lehobye. The concert will include a pre-show conversation highlighting South Bend's role on the Underground Railroad.

