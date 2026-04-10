English professor Joyelle McSweeney wins prestigious Windham-Campbell Prize for poetry

Joyelle McSweeney, the William P. and Hazel B. White Professor of English

The University of Notre Dame’s Joyelle McSweeney, the William P. and Hazel B. White Professor of English, has won the Windham-Campbell Prize for her work in poetry.

McSweeney, who chairs the Department of English in the College of Arts & Letters, was one of eight writers to win the prestigious annual global literary award, administered by Yale University’s Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library, which recognizes exemplary work across fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and drama.

Winners receive $175,000 to support their work and focus on their creative practice free from financial concerns. With annual prize money exceeding $1.4 million — and total prize money awarded over the past decade at over $20 million — it is one of the most significant prizes in the world.

McSweeney was recognized by the prize’s anonymous selection committee for her “complex, powerful, and contemplative ecopoetic writing, exploring nature, trauma, style, and resilience through the ‘necropastoral’, whilst subverting our understanding of contemporary language.”

“Joyelle McSweeney’s wildly imaginative, rageful poems turn decay into sustenance and go on defying death by thriving on rot,” they wrote.

McSweeney has written nine books, her most recent being the 2024 poetry collection Death Styles. Her 2022 double poetry collection, Toxicon and Arachne, was named a finalist for the Kingsley Tufts Award and won the Shelley Memorial Prize from the Poetry Society of America. McSweeney wrote the first part during the years leading up to the birth of her third daughter, Arachne, and wrote the second part in the spring following Arachne’s brief life and death.

She attributes her work to an “obsession” over the idea that what we think is over is indeed not over and that she writes her poetry to come alive in the moment of performance.

“Poetry, for me, is a quest to find out why we have to live this way, what the gods might have in store for us, how we can get back what we lost, and what we can give to each other,” she said.

In addition to the Windham-Campbell Prize, McSweeney was a 2022 Guggenheim fellow, won a Modern Language Association translation prize, an American Academy of Arts and Letters award, and is a 2025 Jeopardy champion. She also led Notre Dame’s Creative Writing Program for four years.

“This prize recognizes the body of work I’ve created during my 20 years here at Notre Dame, in which I’ve been inspired and supported by so many colleagues in every discipline,” she said. “In this sense, this prize also recognizes Notre Dame’s unwavering support for research and creativity across science, humanities, and the arts. We need every route to Truth, and we need to do it together.”

Originally published by Mary Kinney at al.nd.edu on .