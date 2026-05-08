Eva Romero: ‘Education is your way out of poverty’

Eva Romero (center), class of 2026, is an AnBryce Scholar and member of the Sheedy Family Program in Economy, Enterprise, and Society cohort. She will graduate with a major in economics and a minor in accountancy and data science. Romero traveled to Mexico with her Economics in Immigration class during spring break of her sophomore year.

Graduating senior Eva Romero knows her facts. “Fewer than 60 percent of students in the United States who enroll full-time at a four-year school will graduate with a bachelor’s degree within six years,” she said, “and the challenge is even greater for low-income students.”

According to research from Notre Dame’s Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities (LEO), where Romero served as a research operations intern, only 26 percent of students in the lowest quarter of incomes will complete their bachelor’s degree within six years.

“How do we help increase that number, especially for first-generation, low-income students of color?” Romero asked.

The question is something that Romero, a first-generation student herself and daughter of parents who immigrated to Chicago from Guadalajara, Mexico, holds near and dear to her heart.

“My parents have always instilled in me that education is your way out of poverty,” Romero said. “It’s the only way to break the generational cycle.”

The Sheedy Family Program in Economy, Enterprise, and Society seniors gathered at one of their monthly dinners.

This belief led her to major in economics and minor in accountancy and data science. From there, Romero worked with LEO on a variety of projects, including a nonprofit organization in California called 10,000 Degrees College Success program, which helps low-income students find scholarships and the necessary tools to complete their bachelor’s degrees.

During the summer between her junior and senior years, Romero became a Poverty Research Fellow, a student formation program through the University’s Poverty Initiative that allows students from all academic disciplines to participate in anti-poverty work.

This particular work resonated with her own experience growing up and solidified her desire to explore developmental economics and data science to better understand how poverty occurs and how to mitigate it, especially through policy impact.

Romero, who grew up on the Northwest Side of Chicago, transferred out of her neighborhood school system to a different elementary school in second grade and eventually moved to a college preparatory school — both in a farther-away part of the city — in order to gain access to better educational opportunities. These decisions required commitment and sacrifice on Romero’s part, meaning long daily commutes by bus and train and even longer days, but proved to make all the difference in her educational trajectory.

Dancing with the TroopND Dance Team was one of Romero’s favorite activities at Notre Dame.

“This story is common in schools within low-income neighborhoods, with limited resources, high student-teacher ratios, lack of enrichment programs, etc., and is a stark example of the socioeconomic disparities in public school education within large cities like Chicago,” Romero said.

“I wanted to get out of my neighborhood to find the best education I could in the city, and I don’t know if I would have made it into Notre Dame without that extra rigor, motivation and competition. It definitely prepared me for what I was going to experience here.”

In addition to being selected for two cohort-based programs, the AnBryce Scholars Initiative and the Sheedy Family Program in Economy, Enterprise, and Society, Romero is a Cavanaugh Council and President’s Circle Scholar, a Chicago Scholar and a QuestBridge match.

But Romero’s Notre Dame career was not all number-crunching and data analytics — she spent many memorable moments on stage performing with several campus dance troupes. She started dancing at age 4 in various styles including ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, Mexican folklórico, hip-hop, pom and others, and she continued this passion through TroopND Dance Team, RitmoND and Ballet Folklórico Azúl y Oro.

Romero lived out her passion for dancing with Ballet Folklórico Azúl y Oro, one of several campus dance troupes she participated in while at Notre Dame. Here, she wears a traditional dress from the Mexican state of Jalisco.

“I love that Notre Dame has given me this space to keep pursuing the hobbies that’ve been a part of my whole life,” she said, “especially being able to tap into my cultural roots with Mexican folklore and Latin dancing and to be able to showcase that aspect.”

After graduation, Romero plans to work at a boutique wealth management firm back in Chicago. She said what matters most to her for the future is to find a career that aligns with her values and allows her to help the same community from where she came.

“I always have in the back of my mind — how will my career fulfill me and how will it help other people?” Romero said.

“This institution has provided me with so many opportunities that I don’t think I would have received anywhere else,” Romero said. “The University’s mission is to be a force for good — and Notre Dame really wants to do that for its students of low income and students of color.

“I hope others can see from my example that they are not limited by their resources or their beginnings — that they can go to a good college, have a great job and be successful.”