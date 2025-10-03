Eck Institute investigator to strengthen postpartum care for Indiana mothers

With support from Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield Foundation, Yenupini Joyce Adams, left, associate professor of the practice and maternal health lead for the Eck Institute for Global Health, is working to expand access to postpartum care in Indiana.

Yenupini Joyce Adams, associate professor of the practice and maternal health lead for the Eck Institute for Global Health at the University of Notre Dame, is partnering with Beacon Health System to pilot a new, first-of-its-kind postpartum care model in the South Bend-Elkhart community.

The Focused Postpartum Care (Focused-PPC) project will serve as many as 104 women and their children in Elkhart, Marshall and St. Joseph counties — with critical support from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation in the form of a two-year, $310,595 grant.

The project, previously recognized with grants from the Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute, the Kellogg Institute for International Studies and the Ford Program in Human Development Studies and Solidarity, is featured alongside the Eck Institute’s Pop Up Pregnancy & Family Village program in the latest What Would You Fight For? campaign, which will air at halftime of Saturday’s Notre Dame-Boise State football game.

Based in Indianapolis, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Indiana, committed to addressing the physical, behavioral and social needs of vulnerable populations.

“By providing sustained support and monitoring throughout that critical first year, we can help prevent postpartum depression, identify health concerns early and ultimately save lives.”

“Whole health begins with ensuring mothers and babies have the care and support they need during the most critical stages of life,” said Anthem Indiana Medical Director Kirsten Kahle. “Postpartum care is far too often overlooked, yet it plays a vital role in preventing complications, supporting maternal mental health and giving children the healthiest possible start. We’re committed to investing in innovative, collaborative models like the Focused Postpartum Care project that can serve as blueprints for addressing complex health issues.”

Led by Adams, whose research focuses on postpartum care, maternal health and maternal mortality, the Focused-PPC project falls under one of the Eck Institute’s core areas of work, the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Initiative.

First introduced in Ghana, the Focused-PPC project is a group postpartum care, education and support model for postpartum women extending from delivery to one year post-birth.

Participants receive an initial postpartum visit within two weeks of giving birth; a routine postpartum visit at six weeks; additional monthly visits for 12 months; vital signs measurement at every visit; screenings for mental health and social drivers of health at certain intervals; and standardized education on various topics based on time frame after delivery, following a specially designed education guide.

The current standard for postpartum care in the U.S. is one doctor visit at six weeks after delivery.

“Six weeks is no longer sufficient,” Adams said. “If we want to improve maternal mortality and morbidity, we must prioritize quality postpartum care and education until one year post-birth.”

In Ghana, women who participated in the project had lower stress levels than those who did not. They were less likely to experience postpartum depression and more likely to follow healthy eating habits, recognize post-birth warning signs and adopt family planning methods. Due to monitoring, cases of high blood pressure among the participants decreased over time.

Postpartum care is especially critical in Indiana, which ranks low for maternal and infant mortality. Low-income and disadvantaged women and children are especially at risk.

“Focused postpartum care has the potential to significantly improve maternal and infant health outcomes in our community,” said Kimberly Green Reeves, vice president of community impact and partnerships for Beacon Health System. “By providing sustained support and monitoring throughout that critical first year, we can help prevent postpartum depression, identify health concerns early and ultimately save lives.”

For more information, visit yjadams.nd.edu/projects/focused-postpartum-care-project-focused-ppc/.