NDPD Officers and ducklings

Notre Dame police officers Matt Barr (left) and Tim Reiter came across a plucky pair on patrol Monday, June 29: two ducklings that had lost their mother. The officers picked them up and cared for them until animal control could pick them up the next day. All in a day's work for NDPD officers. As for the ducks, their overnight stay will not be added to their "bill."