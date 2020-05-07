Division of Student Affairs recognizes outstanding student leaders

Main Building

The University of Notre Dame’s Division of Student Affairs recently recognized seven students who have made exceptional contributions to the Notre Dame community. In place of what would have been the 34th annual Student Leadership Awards Banquet, Vice President for Student Affairs Erin Hoffmann Harding personally contacted the honorees to notify them of the annual awards and congratulate each student on his or her campus impact.

The Rev. A. Leonard Collins, C.S.C., Award, honoring a graduating senior who has made substantial personal efforts to advance the interests of students at Notre Dame, was given to Eric Kim of Buena Park, California.

A marketing and film, television and theater major, Kim served as executive director of the Student Union Board and the chair of Junior Parents Weekend. In these roles, Kim fostered an environment of respect and inclusion, which positively impacted his peers and the Notre Dame community.

The Rev. Theodore Hesburgh, C.S.C., Award annually honors a graduating senior whose leadership has significantly advanced the climate of welcome and inclusion within or beyond the University community. This year’s recipient is Christian Abraham Arega from Alexandria, Virginia.

A biochemistry major with minors in anthropology and compassionate care in medicine, Abraham Arega has committed significant time and energy to advancing the climate of inclusion at Notre Dame. She was the vice president for the Notre Dame African Student Association, served on the advisory board for the Fighting Irish Scholars Program, was a peer mentor with the Building Bridges Mentoring Program and served as a focus group leader for the Inclusive Campus Student Survey. Abraham Arega also served her community as a resident assistant in Howard Hall and as a Campus Ministry small group leader.



The John W. Gardner Student Leadership Award, given to a graduating senior who exemplifies the ideals of the University through outstanding community service beyond the University community, was awarded to Tim Jacklich from Glen Ellyn, Illinois.



A political science major, Jacklich has given much of his time at Notre Dame volunteering with Latino and immigrant populations both locally and nationally. In addition to his work serving Spanish-speaking youth and families, Jacklich served as co-president of the Notre Dame Glee Club and on the vice president for student affairs’ Advisory Committee for Student Climate Related to LGBTQ Students.



The Blessed Basil Moreau, C.S.C., Leadership Award was awarded to Carolina Robledo from Kirby, Texas. This award is given to a graduating senior who embodies Blessed Father Moreau’s vision of educating heart and mind as well as someone who has demonstrated significant effort in advancing the Catholic character of the University.

As a music major and history and education, schooling and society minor, Robledo has furthered Notre Dame's Catholic, Holy Cross character through extensive service in Campus Ministry. She served on various retreat teams and sang in Coro Primavera and the Notre Dame Liturgical Choir. She also assisted in planning Misa en Español and the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass, and presented in residence halls about Las Posadas during Advent. In addition, Robledo coordinated the virtual Spanish Rosary during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Madeline Coady from Haverhill, Massachusetts, was awarded the Ray Siegfried Award for Leadership Excellence, given to a graduating senior who exemplifies the qualities for which former Notre Dame Trustee Ray Siegfried was known, including leadership, generosity, devotion to the Catholic faith and affinity for athletics.

An accountancy major and Catholic social tradition minor, Coady served as a resident assistant in McGlinn Hall and participated on the women’s rowing team. Coady also co-founded the Notre Dame Club of Greater Boston and served as a student assistant for Welcome Weekend.

Laksumi Sivanandan from Flushing, New York, was awarded the Mike Russo Spirit Award, honoring an outstanding undergraduate student who exemplifies the qualities for which Russo was known, including service, personal character and striving to bring the best out of themselves and others.

A political science and American studies major, Sivanandan served as vice president of the Notre Dame Class of 2020, where she fostered unity within the senior class. She was one of five student leaders representing Notre Dame at the ACC Student Leadership Symposium and, throughout her four years at Notre Dame, continually dedicated herself to helping her fellow students.

The Denny Moore Award for Excellence in Journalism was awarded to David Korzeniowski, from Framingham, Massachusetts. This award is given to a graduating senior who exemplifies the qualities of Moore, a former Notre Dame associate vice president, who was known for his integrity, character, commitment to Notre Dame and writing ability.

A film, television and theater major, Korzeniowski served as managing editor of Scholastic. He was active as a student broadcaster providing on-air commentary for nearly a dozen Fighting Irish sports teams, including basketball, soccer and track and field. Korzeniowski received the All-American collegiate broadcasting honors from the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America.