Division of Student Affairs honors outstanding student leaders

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The University of Notre Dame’s Division of Student Affairs recognized seven graduating students at its 40th annual Student Leadership Awards banquet on April 13. These annual awards honor current student leaders for their exceptional contributions to the Notre Dame community.

Rev. A. Leonard Collins, C.S.C., Award

The Rev. A. Leonard Collins, C.S.C., Award, which honors a graduating senior who has expended substantial personal effort to advance the interests of students at Notre Dame, was presented to Maeve Miller.

Miller, a double major in sociology and Spanish from Oldsmar, Florida, worked to advance the interests of Notre Dame students during her time at Notre Dame. Among her many leadership roles to support the flourishing of all Notre Dame students, she served as a resident assistant in McGlinn Hall her senior year and as Student Government vice president her junior year. She also represented McGlinn as a hall senator and served as a team lead for the Beyond Welcome Weekend program.

Blessed Basil Moreau, C.S.C., Leadership Award

The Blessed Basil Moreau, C.S.C., Leadership Award was awarded to Yarely Rubio Gonzalez, an accountancy major from New Orleans, Louisiana. This award represents the highest faith-related honor the University bestows on its students, and is given to a student who has made a significant effort to advance Notre Dame’s Catholic character.

During her senior year, Rubio Gonzalez accompanied students seeking a life of faith in her role as an anchor intern through Campus Ministry where she led the planning and celebration of the weekly Mass in Spanish in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart and held monthly social gatherings on behalf of Latino Student Ministry. She also served as a resident assistant in Ryan Hall and worked as a tutor at the University Writing Center.

Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, C.S.C., Award

The Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, C.S.C., Award, which honors a graduating senior whose leadership has led to a more welcoming and inclusive environment within or beyond the University community, was given to Eyitayo (Tayo) Awe, a neuroscience and behavior major from Chicago, Illinois.

Awe fostered student belonging and inclusion by serving as a senior fellow in the McDonald Center for Student Well-Being and as a programming assistant at the University Counseling Center. In both roles, he worked to encourage students from all walks of life to engage with wellness resources. As a senior, he also served as a hall senator for the Undergraduate Community at Fischer.

John W. Gardner Student Leadership Award

The John W. Gardner Student Leadership Award was presented to Bernice Antoine of St. Ann’s, Trinidad and Tobago, for exemplifying the ideals of Notre Dame through outstanding service beyond the University community.

A business analytics major in the Business Honors Program, Antoine worked to center marginalized voices through sustainability education initiatives in Ghana in addition to service work in India and Hong Kong. She is the co-founder of Planet Plate, an initiative that integrates best practices in technology, research and community engagement to address food waste across the Caribbean, Africa and the United States.

Ray Siegfried Award for Leadership Excellence

Erin Bauer, an economics major from Waterloo, Ontario, received the Ray Siegfried Award for Leadership Excellence. The recognition honors a senior at Notre Dame who exemplifies the qualities for which Siegfried was known, including leadership, generosity, devotion to the Catholic faith and an affinity for athletics.

Bauer served as Student Government senior class vice president and co-president of the Innovation for Impact club. Bauer also co-founded the Hats for Hope initiative with Jerry Hammes, which seeks to remove financial barriers for deserving first-year students.

Mike Russo Spirit Award

The Mike Russo Spirit Award, which honors an undergraduate who is distinguished in extracurricular activities, service and personal character, was presented to Emmanuel (Manny) Uzobuife.

Uzobuife, a science-business major from New York City who was recently named a 2026 Marshall Scholar, served as co-director of health and wellness for Student Government during his senior year. In this role, he worked to deepen a campus culture that cultivates holistic student wellness. He also founded the Campus Overdose Prevention Initiative, which trains students in opioid harm reduction.

Denny Moore Award for Excellence in Journalism

The Denny Moore Award for Excellence in Journalism was awarded to Ryan Murphy, an American studies major from Concord, New Hampshire. This award honors a senior who exemplifies the qualities for which Moore, the University’s late associate vice president for public affairs, was known, including personal integrity and character, commitment to Notre Dame and writing ability.

Murphy served as an active leader in Notre Dame Student Media and as a regular contributor to both The Observer and Scholastic Magazine. His writing has also been featured in Notre Dame Magazine and NBC Sports.