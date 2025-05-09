Division of Student Affairs awards scholarships to student leaders

The University of Notre Dame’s Division of Student Affairs recently recognized 15 junior undergraduate students with scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year for their demonstrated leadership and ongoing commitment to the holistic development of Notre Dame students.

After reviewing nominations from across campus, a selection committee composed of representatives from Student Affairs and the academy awarded three Lou Holtz Leadership Scholarships and 12 Hipp-Beeler Scholarships to a diverse group of outstanding students.

The scholarships are designed to provide additional resources to students who have excelled as leaders in various areas of student life, including residence hall programs, spiritual activities, community service, student government, student activities, entrepreneurial projects and interhall sports.

Established in 1995 by alumnus Mike Harper, the Lou Holtz Leadership Scholarship encourages recipients to cultivate leadership qualities akin to those of former Notre Dame football head coach Lou Holtz. This year’s Lou Holtz Leadership Scholarship recipients are as follows:

Sonia Lumley, a political science major with a minor in the Hesburgh Program in Public Service from Merced, California, is the current student body vice president. Lumley has also served as the diversity and inclusion co-chair for Walsh Hall, a student government liaison for the Latino Student Alliance and a public relations/social media officer for Shades of Ebony. In addition, Lumley plays piccolo for the Band of the Fighting Irish. In her time at Notre Dame, she has worked as an intern for the White House, the Office of the New York State Attorney General, University of Notre Dame Press, NDBridge (Costa Rica) in the Institute for Social Concerns and in the University’s Office of General Counsel. She is a Harvard Kennedy School PPIA Fellow, a Hesburgh Democracy Fellow, an AnBryce Scholar, a QuestBridge Scholar, a Building Bridges Mentee, and is a member of the Pi Sigma Alpha National Political Science Honor Society.

The Hipp-Beeler Scholarship, established in 1992 by Student Government, honors the memory of student-athletes Colleen Hipp and Meghan Beeler who died when their team’s bus crashed while returning home from a competition. This year’s Hipp-Beeler Scholarship recipients are as follows: