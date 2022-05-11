Division of Student Affairs awards scholarships to student leaders

Main Building Aerial (Photo by Barbara Johnston/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame’s Division of Student Affairs recently awarded scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year to five junior undergraduate students in recognition of their demonstrated leadership on campus and beyond.

After reviewing nominations from across campus, a selection committee composed of representatives from student affairs and the academy awarded Lou Holtz Leadership Scholarships to MyKayla Geary, Michael McKenzie and Carlondrea “Lala” Petty and Hipp-Beeler Scholarships to Hawraa Al Janabi and Halen Carbonel.

Each scholarship recognizes demonstrated leadership in residence hall programs, spiritual activities, community service, student government, student activities, entrepreneurial projects, interhall sports or any combination of these or other activities in the area of student life.

Established by Mike Harper in 1995, the Lou Holtz Leadership Scholarship encourages recipients to develop leadership qualities similar to those of Holtz.

A junior majoring in economics and education, schooling and society and minoring in Africana studies, Geary earned a Lou Holtz Leadership Scholarship as the result of her commitment to education and social justice. A Houston native and Cavanaugh Hall resident, Geary is active in the Notre Dame and South Bend communities. Geary has served as a teaching intern through the Alliance for Catholic Education, a math and literary tutor through TutorND, the public relations director for the Diversity Council of Notre Dame and a seminar leader for the Center for Social Concerns. She will also serve as a resident assistant in Cavanaugh Hall her senior year. She received an undergraduate research fellowship through the Institute for Advanced Study where she was paired with a visiting researcher to collect and analyze data related to the Rwandan genocide. Currently, Geary is interning through the Transition Assistance Program within the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to analyze information related to educational delivery mechanisms. Off campus, Geary serves as a program analyst in the Robinson Community Learning Center’s Take Ten Violence Prevention Program and a literacy coach through the South Bend Community School Corp.

McKenzie, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering and minoring in Chinese from Wilmington, Delaware, also received a Lou Holtz Leadership Scholarship for actively engaging in Notre Dame’s residential mission while participating in the Rome Global Gateway program. There, he organized student activities and residence hall programs, including a weekly sport session at a local park where Notre Dame students interacted with residents. On campus, McKenzie lives in Keough Hall, where he will serve as a resident assistant his senior year, and is a member of Enable ND, which designs prostheses and assistive technologies for limb-different individuals free of charge. He is also a Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement Eagan Fellow, a member of the National Academy of Engineering Grand Challenges Scholars Program and the founder and president of B+ at Notre Dame, an initiative that raises awareness and funding for childhood cancer.

Petty, a junior from South Bend majoring in pre-professional studies and Spanish, also received a Lou Holtz Leadership Scholarship. A Howard Hall resident and first-year scholar-leader through the AnBryce Scholarship Initiative, Petty has actively engaged in sharing her experiences and addressing her cultural identity as a Notre Dame student. In fall 2021, Petty traveled to Puebla, Mexico, as a part of the Notre Dame International Study Abroad Storytellers program. There, she engaged in conversations and research initiatives while also producing podcasts, videos and social media content. On campus, Petty served as the community outreach commissioner for the Black Student Association and will serve as the director for community outreach for Student Government in her senior year. Locally, Petty has served as youth developer for the Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County, a youth coordinator and counselor for La Casa de Amistad, an intern with Green Bridge Growers and as a member of the Girls on the Run Michiana Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access Committee.

Established in 1992 by Student Government, the Hipp-Beeler Scholarship is designed to honor student-athletes Colleen Hipp and Meghan Beeler, who died in a bus accident.

Al Janabi of Martinez, California, was awarded one of two Hipp-Beeler Scholarships for her commitment and contributions to first-generation students at Notre Dame. A neuroscience and behavior major with a minor in Spanish, Al Janabi serves as an adviser and member of the Notre Dame Matriculate leadership team, which empowers high-achieving, low-income high school students to apply for admission. Additionally, as a scholar in the Balfour-Hesburgh Scholars Program, she serves as an organic chemistry tutor and as the organization’s social chair and treasurer, organizing class retreats and annual events. A resident of Breen-Phillips Hall, Al Janabi founded Community Building Community, which is designed to create a safe space for minority and LGBTQ students in residence halls. She also volunteers as a counselor for the Crisis Text Line and as a Spanish and Arabic translator for the Sister Maura Brannick Health Center.

Carbonel was awarded the second Hipp-Beeler Scholarship, also for his contributions to engaging first-generation students at Notre Dame. A science and pre-professional studies major from Dededo, Guam, Carbonel serves as the president of 1stG ND, leading the club to organize events that foster a welcoming community for first-generation and minority students. He also serves as a peer mentor to first-year students through the Building Bridges Mentoring Program within Multicultural Student Programs and Services. Additionally, Carbonel is a Fighting Irish Scholar in the Office of Student Enrichment who serves as a residence hall ambassador in Keough Hall to help raise awareness for programs and events available through the office.