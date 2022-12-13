Computerworld names Notre Dame to its 2023 list of Best Places to Work in IT

Computerworld 2023

Recognized for 10 years, the University of Notre Dame ranks 12th among large organizations in Foundry’s Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT.



This award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. Organizations will be included in coverage on Computerworld.com along with results from the 2023 Best Places to Work in IT survey.



“It is an honor for Notre Dame to be recognized again in Computerworld’s prestigious listing,” said Jane Livingston, vice president and chief information officer at Notre Dame. “The University’s commitment to creating a positive and welcoming environment is key to attracting and retaining exceptionally talented individuals. I am proud to be a part of an organization dedicated to delivering modern, secure and reliable IT services for our students, faculty and staff.”

High-quality technology services are essential to delivering unsurpassed undergraduate education, outstanding research and operational excellence. The Office of Information Technologies (OIT) at Notre Dame partners with campus to support Notre Dame’s organizations in reaching their strategic aspirations through the use of technology.



The vision of the OIT is to enhance and sustain service excellence in five key areas: teaching and learning, research and scholarship, campus life, University operations and support for Notre Dame’s Catholic mission. The OIT works collaboratively with other campus IT staff to provide first-class customer service to the campus community by delivering value, driving innovation and developing staff.

“Adapting to a ‘new normal’ has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year’s winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT’s ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs,” said Rob O’Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. “Importantly, this year’s award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion.”

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry’s Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

Computerworld is a leading technology media brand for enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today’s abundantly powerful web, mobile and desktop applications. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

Contact: Lenette Votava, internal marketing and communications, Office of Information Technologies, lvotava@nd.edu, 574-631-6548