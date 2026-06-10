Class of 1976 honored with 2026 Sorin Award

Notre Dame Alumni Association Executive Director Dolly Duffy, from left, and University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., present 1976 class officers Debi Dell, Mark Nishan, Steve Klug and Bob Quakenbush with the 2026 Sorin Award.

In recognition of its unique place in Notre Dame history and its contributions to the University over five decades, the Notre Dame Class of 1976 was honored with the 2026 Rev. Edward Frederick Sorin, C.S.C., Award on June 6 at the Alumni Association’s annual reunion celebration.

The Sorin Award is conferred on a graduate or graduates who have rendered distinguished service to the University. It was established by the Alumni Association in 1965 and is one of the University’s highest honors.

The Class of 1976 holds the distinction as the first to welcome women as first-year students when the University implemented undergraduate coeducation in 1972. Of the approximately 325 women who enrolled in the fall semester, 125 entered with the freshmen class.

“When the Class of 1976 arrived on campus, its members changed Notre Dame forever by becoming the University’s very first four-year coeducational class,” said Alumni Association Executive Director Dolly Duffy. “Five decades later, through record-breaking generosity, leadership at the highest levels of the University and an unbreakable bond of community, they continue to define what it means to leave a golden legacy under the Golden Dome.”

Beyond its standing in University history, the class has been celebrated for its extraordinary cohesion and devotion to Notre Dame. In 2026, it set the record for the largest ever reunion attendance of any class, with 548 alumni returning to mark the 50th anniversary of their graduation.

In 2016, the class established “Our Lady’s Butterfly Garden,” a lasting gift to the University on the shore of St. Mary’s Lake where native plants attract butterflies and other pollinators. Each year since, the class has gathered there during mini-reunions to honor deceased classmates and release butterflies in their memory. In 2026, the garden will be expanded to widen its footprint and will include a new bench and bronze plaque.

Led by outgoing President Debi Dell, Vice President Mark Nishan, Treasurer Steve Klug and Communications Officer Bob Quakenbush, the class has also funded a bench at the new Notre Dame Circle commemorating Notre Dame’s first co-ed class; donated to several local charities in the South Bend community; and contributed $1,976 to the Class of 2026 to establish a class treasury.