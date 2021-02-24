Christian Poellabauer appointed to lead new Applied Analytics and Emerging Technology Lab at Notre Dame

Campus trees are covered in a freezing frost. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

Christian Poellabauer, a professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Notre Dame and an expert in mobile and wearable technologies, has been appointed founding director of the University’s new Applied Analytics and Emerging Technology Lab (AeTL).

Part of the Lucy Family Institute for Data and Society, at which Poellabauer is also now appointed as an associate director, the lab is funded by a $5 million grant from the Labs for Industry Futures and Transformation (LIFT) Network, a regional consortium established in 2019 with funding from the Lilly Endowment.

Christian Poellabauer

The new lab will serve as a regional nexus between technology companies and businesses seeking to apply advanced technologies to solve problems in areas such as manufacturing, cybersecurity and education. It will validate proof-of-concept business applications while also inspiring academic research in related areas. The lab will work closely with iNDustry Labs at Notre Dame, an anchor of the LIFT Network and the University’s platform for collaboration with local industry.

Poellabauer’s research focuses on the use of mobile, ubiquitous and wearable systems and devices for a variety of interdisciplinary challenges, including those found in health care, conservation and transportation. He is also affiliated with Notre Dame’s Center for Civic Innovation, Institute for Precision Health and Pulte Institute for Global Development.

“Christian’s extensive experience with applied research and technology makes him an excellent choice to lead this new effort,” said Tom Fuja, a professor of electrical engineering and faculty director of iNDustry Labs. “He knows the region, he knows Notre Dame, and he’s an outstanding researcher. I am confident that under his leadership AeTL will become an important source of solutions for local companies.”

Current plans call for the new lab to lead two main programs. One is an analytics and digital transformation accelerator program that will bring together academic expertise and regional companies to brainstorm potential technology application innovations. The other is an analytics studio that will carry promising ideas and solutions further in the implementation process, lowering the risks of technology applications for participating companies.

“The Applied Analytics and Emerging Technology Lab will be a key resource to help companies in the South Bend-Elkhart region in their data-driven digital transformation journey, and also research and develop advanced analytics and technology solutions and innovations,” said Nitesh Chawla, the Frank M. Freimann Professor of Computer Science and Engineering and director of the Lucy Family Institute for Data and Society. “The new lab is a vital component of our institute’s efforts to serve society and strengthen its economy.”

“I look forward to this very exciting opportunity to work with businesses across the South Bend-Elkhart region and connect them with the people, resources and technologies at Notre Dame that will help us build a stronger, more resilient and innovative economy,” Poellabauer said.

Poellabauer earned the degree of Diplom-Ingenieur from the University of Technology in Vienna and a doctorate degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology.