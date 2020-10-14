Bridging the Divide speaker series adds event with Pete Buttigieg

Bridging The Divide

Bridging the Divide, a University of Notre Dame virtual event series that aims to promote civil dialogue ahead of the presidential election, has added to its speaker lineup an hour-long interview and audience Q&A with former South Bend mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg, currently a faculty fellow at the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study, will discuss “Rebuilding Trust in Our Nation’s Institutions” at 8:15 p.m. EDT Oct. 21 (Wednesday).

To date, the six-part Bridging the Divide series has looked broadly at the need for civil discourse in an age of misinformation and disinformation, explored the roots of political polarization in our society and discussed the economic aspects of racial inequality and injustice in America.

The remaining three events in the series are as follows:

“The 19th Amendment and the Myth that All Women Vote the Same”

Live: Monday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. EDT

Rebroadcast: Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. EDT

“Rebuilding Trust in Our Nation’s Institutions”

Live: Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 8:15 p.m. EDT

Rebroadcast: Thursday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. EDT

“Civil Dialogue and Free Expression on College Campuses”

Live: Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. EDT

Rebroadcast: Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. EDT

Sponsored by the Office of the Provost in partnership with the Klau Center for Civil and Human Rights and the Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy, Bridging the Divide is free and open to all members of the Notre Dame community as well as the public.

The series is broadcast through the Notre Dame Alumni Association website ThinkND. Advance registration is required at think.nd.edu/registration-bridging-the-divide.