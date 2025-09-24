Board of Trustees announces external investigation into allegations of past sexual misconduct by former rector

The University of Notre Dame today announced that the University’s Board of Trustees has convened a special committee at the request of President Rev. Robert Dowd, C.S.C., and John Veihmeyer, chair of the Board of Trustees, to oversee an external investigation into allegations that Rev. Thomas King, C.S.C., engaged in sexual misconduct while rector of Zahm Hall, where he served from 1980 to 1997. The external investigation will be led by Helen Cantwell at the law firm of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, and the key findings of the investigation will be shared with the University community.



We treat all reports of alleged sexual misconduct with the utmost seriousness. The alleged conduct is antithetical to Notre Dame’s values, and we urge anyone with additional information to contact Debevoise & Plimpton via email at NotreDameReview@debevoise.com.

Below is a joint letter from Fr. Dowd and Mr. Veihmeyer announcing the creation of the committee and the investigation, which was sent to alumni who resided in Zahm Hall during the time period in question and posted on this website:



Dear Members of the Notre Dame Community,

As University leaders, our most important duty is ensuring the well-being of our students and all who come to our campus. Sadly, we write to share allegations that Fr. Thomas King, C.S.C., engaged in sexual misconduct while rector of Zahm Hall, where he served from 1980 to 1997. In light of these allegations, the University’s Board of Trustees, at our request, has convened a special committee to oversee an external investigation of the allegations and the University’s handling of any past complaints regarding Fr. King.

The external investigation will be led by Helen Cantwell at the law firm of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, and the key findings of the investigation will be shared with the University community. Ms. Cantwell, who has not previously advised the University, is highly experienced in this important and sensitive work. We know she will lead this investigation with the expertise, thoroughness, and compassion our community deserves.

We are saddened that there are members of our community who may have suffered abuse while here and may not have received the support, care, and love they deserve. The alleged conduct is antithetical to Notre Dame’s values, and we urge anyone with additional information or who may have been a victim to contact Debevoise & Plimpton LLP via email at NotreDameReview@debevoise.com.

We want to assure you that any information provided will receive careful, fair, and serious attention. Our hope is that this external investigation will provide those who may have been affected with the opportunity to be heard. We recognize that moments like these can be difficult, and we are grateful for our community’s shared commitment to building a safe and healthy environment where all can flourish.



In Notre Dame,

Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C.

President, University of Notre Dame

John Veihmeyer

Chair, University of Notre Dame Board of Trustees