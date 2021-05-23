Bishop Rhoades: Blessing to the Class of 2021

Good afternoon, congratulations Graduates.

Please stand for the blessing.

On this Pentecost Sunday, when the Holy Spirit descended upon the Apostles gathered in the Upper Room with the Blessed Virgin Mary, and the mission of the Church began, we pray that the Lord will send forth His Spirit upon our graduates and kindle in them the fire of His love.

The Lord be with you. Bow your heads and pray for God’s blessing.

May God, who poured His love into our hearts through the Holy Spirit He has given us, bless you with the courage and strength to bear witness to His love through your self-giving service of others!

May the Lord grant that you abound with the gifts of the Spirit so that you will be strong in faith, unwavering in hope, and steadfast in love!

And may the Holy Spirit help you to know always and everywhere the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary whom we ask to watch over you with her maternal love and to help you to follow in the footsteps of Jesus, her Son!

And may the blessing of almighty God, the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit, come down on you and remain with you forever. Amen.