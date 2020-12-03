Basilica implements reservation system for Christmas Masses

Basilica Nativity Scene in the Lady Chapel. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

Given the current health and safety guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame will offer an adjusted Mass schedule and implement a reservation request system for all 2020 Christmas Masses.

Masses on Christmas Eve will be offered at 4, 7 and 10 p.m., and Mass on Christmas Day will be offered at 10 a.m. All three Christmas Eve Masses will be livestreamed at CampusMinistry.nd.edu.

To accommodate as many people as possible in a safe manner, a reservation will be required. A reservation request form will open at 9 a.m. EST Dec. 14 (Monday) and close at noon EST Dec. 16 (Wednesday). Results of the reservation request will be communicated via email by noon EST Dec. 19 (Saturday) and provide additional information.

While it can’t be guaranteed that a seat will be available for every reservation request given the reduced capacity of the Basilica and the volume of requests, please know that every effort will be made to accommodate as many requests as possible.

To access the reservation form, visit CampusMinistry.nd.edu/Christmas.

The Basilica continues to follow the guidelines of the State of Indiana, the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and the University to ensure the Basilica remains a place for safe gathering and worship. Click here to view the Campus Liturgical Practices related to the coronavirus pandemic.