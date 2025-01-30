Aspects of marriage counseling may hold the key to depolarizing, unifying the country, study finds

Laura Gamboa, assistant professor of democracy and global affairs at the Keough School of Global Affairs.

Research has shown that polarization undermines democracy by driving citizens to prioritize partisan preferences over democratic principles, encourages democratic gridlock and threatens democratic attitudes and norms, such as tolerance for opposition.

Today, Americans are grappling with deep political divides, often seeing those on the other side as untrustworthy, unpatriotic and misinformed — a rift that threatens democracy.

Could marriage counseling hold the key to a more unified country?

A recent study, published in Political Behavior and co-authored by Laura Gamboa, an assistant professor of democracy and global affairs at the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame, found “reciprocal group reflection” — an intervention inspired by marriage counseling — helped reduce affective polarization among opposing political parties.

“Polarization threatens democracy, and finding ways to reduce it is vital,” Gamboa said. “This study uses a unique approach to understand why a proven depolarizing intervention works. With depolarizing efforts multiplying across the U.S., understanding not just if they work, but how and why, is more important than ever.”

The study brought together groups of undergraduate students on four university campuses who identify as Democrats and Republicans. They attended workshops designed on practices used in couples counseling that seek to elicit mutual vulnerability and compassion while working to improve the health of the marriage. Researchers partnered with Braver Angels, a non-governmental organization, to utilize the group’s “red/blue” workshops designed to apply principles from couples therapy to partisan polarization.

During the workshops, study participants mainly interacted with members of their own group, reflecting on the attitudes, beliefs and characteristics of co-partisans. When the two opposing groups met, they did not try to persuade or reach a compromise on particular issues, but focused on generating understanding and tolerance of the other side and the motivations and experiences behind their beliefs.

According to the study, the workshops helped reduce both subtle and open signs of political division, by both Democrats and Republicans. Participants were also more willing to support depolarization efforts, such as donating to programs that encourage constructive political conversations among young Americans. While the immediate effects on reducing division faded somewhat over time, participants’ willingness to support depolarization efforts remained strong even after six months, according to the study.

While other methods aim to get groups to work together on shared goals or reach agreements on specific issues, Gamboa said “reciprocal group reflection” doesn’t try to make people cooperate or compromise. Instead, it focuses on improving understanding and communication, which are important for better discussions and decision making.

“Unlike similar interventions, these workshops combine strategies proven to reduce political divisions, like sharing information about the beliefs and policies of people from the other side with activities designed to build empathy and understanding, based on ideas from social psychology,” Gamboa said.

The findings, Gamboa said, illustrate the effectiveness of depolarization when it combines both informational and emotional elements, helping to bridge divides and laying the groundwork for a healthier democracy.

Gamboa’s co-authors include Hannah Baron, Tulane University; Robert Blair and Donghyun Danny Choi, both from Brown University; Jessica Gottlieb, University of Houston; Amanda Lea Robinson, Ohio State University; Steven C. Rosenzweig, Boston University; Megan M. Turnbull, University of Georgia; and Emily A. West, University of Pittsburgh.

