Alumni Association presents 2022 Sorin Award to all alumnae

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., Ann Firth and Dolly Duffy

In recognition of their contributions to the University of Notre Dame, their communities and the world, the 2022 Rev. Edward Frederick Sorin, C.S.C., Award was presented to all alumnae of Notre Dame on Saturday (June 4) at the Alumni Association’s annual Reunion celebration.

The Alumni Association typically bestows the Sorin Award, which was established in 1965 and is one of the University’s highest honors, on a graduate who has rendered distinguished service to the University.

“Women at Notre Dame have been student body presidents and valedictorians, All-Americans and national champions. They’ve gone on to lead in the boardroom and the classroom, in their local communities and at the highest levels of government. They are mothers and wives and aunts and friends; medical professionals, journalists, veterans, lawyers, artists, coaches, volunteers and everything in between,” Dolly Duffy, executive director of the Alumni Association, said during her presentation of the award. “Most of all, they are loyal daughters of Notre Dame, who have made this place more welcoming, more inclusive and, dare I say, more Catholic by their very presence.”

“What women have brought to this institution is beyond my ability to describe,” said Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., University president. “I cannot imagine Notre Dame being what it is today without the presence of women.”

The award presentation coincided with the joint celebration of Reunion and Golden is Thy Fame, an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the enrollment of undergraduate women at Notre Dame. In 1972, 365 women enrolled as undergraduate students and, in the 50 years since, the alumnae ranks have grown to more than 53,000.

“I honor each of you for the extraordinary, unique individuals you are, for your incredible accomplishments and for the remarkable power of your lives and examples,” said University Vice President and Chief of Staff Ann Firth, who accepted the award on behalf of all alumnae. “As the women of Notre Dame, may we always seek to embrace one another as the Notre Dame family and extend that embrace to everyone we encounter. Thank you for being the very best of Notre Dame.”

The 2022 Sorin Award will be displayed at the Eck Visitors Center.