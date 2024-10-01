Alumni Association honors outstanding alumni during fall board of directors meeting

The University of Notre Dame Alumni Association recognized the 2024 recipients of three of its most prestigious awards during its fall gathering of the NDAA board of directors, honoring alumni who have made lifelong commitments to service, philanthropy and mentorship.

The association honored Adm. William J. Houston, class of 1990, with the Rev. William Corby, C.S.C., Award; J. Martin Regan Jr., class of 1976, with the Rev. John J. Cavanaugh, C.S.C., Award; and Kristin Komyatte Sheehan, class of 1990, with the Harvey G. Foster Award.

Adm. William J. Houston

The Rev. William Corby, C.S.C., Award

Established in 1985, the Rev. William Corby, C.S.C., Award is conferred on a graduate who has distinguished themselves through military service. The 2024 recipient, Adm. William J. Houston, became just the third four-star military officer in Notre Dame history when he was named director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program in January.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Houston graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1990 and was commissioned via the Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps program. He also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the College of William and Mary’s Mason School of Business.

He has served sea tours in the roles of engineer officer and executive officer, commanded the USS Hampton (SSN 767) in San Diego, and was commodore of Submarine Squadron 20 in Kings Bay, Georgia.

Houston’s shore assignments include flag lieutenant for Commander Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet; the Atlantic Fleet Nuclear Propulsion Examining Board; special assistant to the director of naval reactors for personnel and policy; deputy commander for Submarine Squadron 20; principal director for nuclear matters within the Office of the Secretary of Defense; the submarine and nuclear community manager, Military Personnel Plans and Policy (N133); and division director of submarine and nuclear propulsion distribution, Navy Personnel Command (PERS-42).

Houston’s flag assignments include deputy director for strategic targeting and nuclear mission planning (J5N), United States Strategic Command; director of operations, Naval Forces Europe-Africa; deputy commander, U.S. 6th Fleet; and commander, Submarine Group 8; director, Undersea Warfare Division, Office of Chief of Naval Operations (N97); commander, Naval Submarine Forces; commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet; and commander, Allied Submarine Command.

He and his wife, Colleen — also a member of the class of 1990 — have two daughters, Lauren and Emily, a Notre Dame junior.

The Rev. John J. Cavanaugh, C.S.C., Award

J. Martin Regan Jr.

In recognition of his commitment to philanthropy and compassionate public service in his hometown of Memphis, the Alumni Association honored J. Martin Regan Jr. with the Rev. John J. Cavanaugh, C.S.C., Award, which is conferred upon a graduate who has performed outstanding service in the field of government, patriotism, public service or local, state or national politics.

After graduating Notre Dame with his bachelor’s degree in philosophy, Regan earned his law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law. Since 1990, he has devoted much of his career to serving his hometown as senior staff attorney to the city of Memphis. In addition, Regan has held positions including general counsel for Southern College of Optometry and planned giving director for the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, in which he was instrumental in growing its fund balance from $14 million to more than $1.3 billion.

Regan has donated his time and leadership to serve on the boards of the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation, Memphis Land Bank and Alpha Omega Veterans Services, to name a few. He was instrumental in the revival of the Jubilee Schools, an initiative to reopen inner-city Catholic schools. The Memphis Commercial Appeal honored Regan as Sportsman of the Year for his vital role in relocating the Memphis Grizzlies NBA franchise from Vancouver.

As a trusted adviser to mayors, bishops and numerous nonprofits, Regan often provides pro bono legal services to support organizations serving underprivileged communities. He strives to embody the values outlined in St. Paul’s letter to the Colossians — compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, patience and love.

Kristin Komyatte Sheehan

The Harvey G. Foster Award

In honor of her commitment to elevating the culture of youth sports and enabling access to recreation opportunities for all children, the Alumni Association recognized Kristin Komyatte Sheehan with the 2024 Harvey G. Foster Award. Named for an early president of the Alumni Association, the Foster Award is bestowed upon a graduate​​ who has been an athlete or involved in athletic endeavors and distinguished themself through civic or University activities.

Since 2006, Sheehan has served as the program director for the Play Like a Champion Today Educational Series, a program focused on facilitating character development in youth sports. She oversees the initiative “A Team for Every Child,” which provides access to recreation for children regardless of their financial background or athletic ability. Through her dedicated program coordination and curricula development, Sheehan has facilitated the training of more than 160,000 coaches and parents.

The co-author of several articles as well as the publication “Play Like a Champion: Following the Vatican’s Lead to Elevate the Culture of American Sport,” Sheehan spreads a message of the importance of accessibility in youth sports. In September 2022, she moderated a session at the Vatican’s international sport summit, Sport for All.

A Double Domer, Sheehan earned her bachelor’s degree in theology from Notre Dame in 1990 and her master’s in psychology in 1993. She and her husband, Dan (class of 1987), reside in South Bend and have three children: Shannon, class of 2016; Jack, class of 2019; and Danny.