Alumni Association awards 2025 Lennon Life Prizes

The Notre Dame Alumni Association recognized nine alumni clubs as recipients of the Lennon Life Prize — part of the Chuck and Joan Lennon Gospel of Life Initiative, a set of programs focused on encouraging the University’s dedicated network of clubs to uphold the value of life at all stages.

The Notre Dame clubs are recognized for their involvement in a number of projects that will assist at-risk mothers and children, expectant young mothers, those experiencing homelessness, refugees and immigrant populations and the medically underserved.

For the sixth straight year, four award winners have collected $5,000 awards from memorials on behalf of the late Chuck Lennon. The clubs of Atlanta, Greensburgh/Uniontown, Philadelphia and Toronto/Central Ontario earned this funding to support the execution of their proposed projects. The clubs of Greater Sarasota, Lake County, Pittsburgh, Southeastern Virginia, and Staten Island received $500 honorable mention awards.

The Lennon Gospel of Life Initiative was co-created with Chuck Lennon and his wife, Joan. Chuck, who served as executive director of the Alumni Association and associate vice president of University Relations for 31 years, retired in 2011 and died in 2019.

Together with the Catholic Church’s long-standing defense of all human life, the Gospel of Life Initiative seeks to provide support to vulnerable populations around the world. The Lennon Life Prize supports clubs as they generate a host of ideas to impact their local communities through innovative use of funding and the involvement of club members.

Atlanta

The Notre Dame Club of Atlanta plans to utilize funding to strengthen and support its relationship with Solidarity Food Pantry, an organization created at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to help local families fight food insecurity. Solidarity provides fresh, nutritious choices in a grocery store-like atmosphere where shoppers, many of whom are immigrants and refugees experiencing poverty and homelessness, can shop for their needs. The organization, supported and staffed by the local community of Sandy Springs, already has a developed and meaningful partnership with the club, but with the Lennon Life Prize, the ND Club of Atlanta plans to expand its impact by addressing the additional needs of the organization.

Greensburg/Uniontown

The Notre Dame Club of Greensburg/Uniontown plans to support at-risk youth and expectant mothers through the My Choice Medical Clinic (MCMC) and the My Choice Education (MCE) program. MCMC and MCE are dedicated to preserving the dignity of human life through medical services, education, counseling and support for those seeking assistance when faced with an unplanned pregnancy. These services are supported by donations, many of which come from the annual My Choice banquet. With their winnings, the club plans to host two tables at the banquet, help rebuild connections between staff and stakeholders that faltered due to the pandemic and revitalize both the clinic and the educational outreach programs.

Philadelphia

For the Notre Dame Club of Philadelphia, the Lennon Life Prize will aid in the renovation and furnishing of Annie’s Place, a supportive and empowering home for crisis pregnancies in an economically disadvantaged area of Philadelphia. Annie’s Place provides pregnant and parenting women with physical, emotional, spiritual and professional support as they navigate motherhood. The club will use the money to support the renovation of an old rectory into the home as well as the furniture and decorations to create a welcoming and warm environment, while also building upon their relationship with Annie’s Place.

Toronto/Central Ontario

In partnership with Rosalie Hall, a mental health facility and residence supporting pregnant youth and their families, the Notre Dame Club of Toronto/Central Ontario plans to use its winnings to build planters outside of the establishment to be used to support school lunches and resident meals. Rosalie Hall works to support young families before, during and after pregnancy through counseling, care, treatment and educational services. The club has supported the organization for over 20 years, holding a reception every Christmas to donate gift cards to the clients at Rosalie, and with members volunteering at the school and daycare.

Honorable Mentions

The five clubs earning honorable mentions will also perform a wide variety of projects addressing issues related to hurricane preparedness, developmental disabilities, immigration, domestic violence and homelessness.