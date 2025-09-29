Alumni Association and YoungND honor 2025 Domer Dozen

The Notre Dame Alumni Association announced its 2025 Domer Dozen cohort, honoring 12 graduates ages 32 and younger for excellence in their contributions in learning, service, faith and work — the core pillars of the association’s mission.

The Domer Dozen program is the signature initiative of YoungND, the Alumni Association’s young alumni group. The 2025 honorees have displayed extraordinary dedication to the Alumni Association’s mission and have excelled in public service, health care, education, STEM and advocacy, among other areas. They were chosen by a selection committee consisting of the YoungND board, University officials and Alumni Association staff, which considered 114 nominees this summer and evaluated them based on a weighted ranking system and their contributions in their respective fields.

“This year’s Domer Dozen honorees embody the best of Notre Dame’s mission in action,” said Dolly Duffy, executive director of the Alumni Association. “Their extraordinary leadership, innovation and service are impacting lives and communities globally, and we look forward to celebrating all they will continue to accomplish.”

The 2025 Domer Dozen honorees are:

Abbey Santanello, D.O., ’15, ’16 M.S. — Blending medicine, wellness, and innovation to help children and families lead active, healthy lives.

Alessandro DiSanto ’15 — Spiritually supporting millions at the intersection of prayer, meditation, and technology.

Anna Benedict ’21 — Fighting mental health stigma through the power of storytelling.

Christy Lucas, M.D., ’16 — Improving the lives of children and families suffering from pediatric cancer.

Dan “April” Feng ’17 — Combatting mass incarceration by connecting inmates with educational and social resources.

Capt. James Ryan ’17 — Serving the nation through exceptional leadership in flight.

John Michael Templeton ’22 Ph.D. — Innovating to create technologies that improve patient outcomes.

Kaleigh Yost, Ph.D., ’15 — Leading research to improve infrastructure and community resilience to natural hazards.

Kristen Ringwall Damico ’17 — Safeguarding the nation as a leading expert in missile defense.

Linde Hoffman ’20 — Safely and sustainably shrinking the criminal justice system.

Nathaniel Hanson, Ph.D., ’19 — Creating technologies to improve environmental disaster response and public safety.

Capt. Tyler Belin ’18 — Strengthening security through leadership and cultural exchange.

To learn more about the 2025 Domer Dozen, visit domerdozen.nd.edu.