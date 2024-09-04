Alumni Association and YoungND honor 2024 Domer Dozen

The Notre Dame Alumni Association announced its 2024 Domer Dozen cohort, honoring 12 graduates ages 32 and younger for excellence in their contributions in faith, service, learning or work — the core pillars of the association’s mission.

The Domer Dozen program is the signature initiative of YoungND, the Alumni Association’s young alumni group. The 2024 honorees have displayed extraordinary dedication to the Alumni Association’s mission and have excelled in public service, health care, education, STEM and advocacy, among other areas. They were chosen by a selection committee consisting of the YoungND board, University officials and Alumni Association staff, which considered 91 nominees this summer and evaluated them based on a weighted ranking system and their contributions in their respective fields.

“We are thrilled to once again recognize an outstanding group of young alumni dedicated to being forces for good,” said Dolly Duffy, executive director of the Alumni Association and associate vice president for University Relations. “The accomplishments of the 2024 Domer Dozen are as impressive as ever, but it is their commitment to improving lives and creating a better future that makes us most proud to count them among the Notre Dame family.”

The 2024 Domer Dozen honorees are:

Sarah Beadle ’22 MBA — Innovating technologies to create a more sustainable future

Dr. Mark Brahier ’16 — Rising above and beyond clinical expertise to provide compassionate health care

Dash Holland ’17, ’21 M.Ed. — Preparing low-income students and families emotionally, spiritually and socially for the future

Jordan Hoover ’14 — Serving the nation in the air and his community on the ground

Lauren Joseph ’23 EMNA — Advancing programs and organizations that improve the human condition

Erich Kerekes ’15 — Providing spiritual support to millions

Mike McGlinchey ’17 — Celebrating autistic individuals and advocating for their rights and needs

Demetrius Murphy ’15 — Committed to advancing dignity and human flourishing

Daniel Passon ’16 — Advocating for access to justice for marginalized communities

Andrew Petrisin ’16 — Striving to make the country’s supply chain more efficient and resilient

Alex Sejdinaj ’15 — Dedicated to democratizing access to technology education and empowering individuals and businesses

Rachel Svetanoff ’15 M.S. — Working to end energy poverty and reduce multigenerational poverty in Cameroon

The honorees are invited back to campus this Thursday through Saturday (Sept. 5 to 7) for a special recognition weekend. The Domer Dozen will meet with current students and University leaders, be celebrated during an awards dinner with the YoungND board and Alumni Association staff members and attend the home football game against Northern Illinois.

Domer Dozen honorees will share brief talks about their life and experiences since graduating from Notre Dame during “Lunch and Learn: An Opportunity to Connect with the 2024 Domer Dozen Honorees” at 12:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 6) in Duncan Student Center, Meeting R. 1 South W106. Students, faculty, staff and visitors are invited to attend the event, which is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the 2024 Domer Dozen, visit domerdozen.nd.edu.