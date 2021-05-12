Alumni Association, YoungND board seek nominations for 2021 Domer Dozen

2021 Domer Dozen

Nominations are open for the 2021 Domer Dozen, a Notre Dame Alumni Association and YoungND board recognition program honoring outstanding graduates ages 32 and younger for their significant contributions and extraordinary dedication to faith, service, learning and work — four areas in which the association seeks to help alumni thrive.

Domer Dozen nominees can be undergraduate, graduate or professional alumni of the University, and nominations should be made by peers, faculty members, employers, family or others who know the nominee well. Self-nominations are not accepted. Nominations can be submitted through May 31 at https://go.nd.edu/21DDnoms.

While subject to change based upon University and local guidelines, the Alumni Association and YoungND board are currently planning to welcome the 2021 honorees to campus for recognition festivities during the Notre Dame vs. Toledo football weekend on Sept. 9-11.

Since launching the Domer Dozen in 2019, the association and board have honored 24 accomplished graduates from across the University’s colleges, schools, centers and institutes. Previous honorees have included alumni excelling in health care, technology, education, international aid, faith, journalism, military service and global development, among other fields.

Last fall, the YoungND board, association staff and selection committee made up of University officials reviewed more than 140 nominations and used a weighted ranking system to select the 2020 honorees. In lieu of an on-campus celebration, the honorees were celebrated during a virtual awards show earlier this spring.

“We are continually inspired by the diverse and extraordinary accomplishments of our alumni across the Notre Dame family, but it is especially energizing to see the immediate and tangible impact being made by so many of our young graduates,” said Dolly Duffy, executive director of the Alumni Association and associate vice president for University relations. “It has been a joy and honor to recognize the first two Domer Dozen classes, and we look forward to celebrating another excellent group of young leaders later this year.”

“The nominations we receive for the Domer Dozen prove what an outstanding young alumni base we have as part of the Notre Dame family,” said Amy Porter, chair of the YoungND board. “I know I can speak for all members of our board when I say that it is extremely humbling to read of the incredible stories, talents and accomplishments of the nominees. Our young alumni are profound forces for good in this world, and we are honored to share their stories and accomplishments to inspire our students, alumni and all members of the Notre Dame family.”

For more information and to read about the previous distinguished honorees, visit domerdozen.nd.edu.