  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Air Force flyover for Notre Dame vs. Duke game

Air Force flyover for Notre Dame vs. Duke game

by

Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt

Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt

Two United States Air Force (USAF) A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from Fort Wayne, Indiana, will perform a ceremonial flyover during the pre-game activities of the University of Notre Dame versus Duke football game Saturday (Sept. 12). The crew is from the 122nd Fighter Wing, 163rd Fighter Squadron "Blacksnakes" unit from the Indiana Air National Guard.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Travis Brabec, assistant professor of aerospace studies with Notre Dame’s Air Force ROTC unit - Detachment 225, the flyovers not only lend a positive game day atmosphere, but also they serve as important military training components for pilots. “Military pilots are required to record a number of training flight hours to maintain proficiency, and flyovers provide opportunities to fulfill those requirements,” he said. 

 

Related

Women’s soccer collects 1,111 pounds of food for Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Women’s soccer team hosts drive-thru food drive

Student-athletes promote literacy, combat hunger during coronavirus pandemic

The Shirt 2020 to be unveiled online April 17

Air Force flyover for Notre Dame vs. Boston College game