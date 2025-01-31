Ahsan Kareem elected to the European Academy of Sciences and Arts

Robert M. Moran Professor of Engineering in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences (CEEES) Ahsan Kareem

Ahsan Kareem, the Robert M. Moran Professor of Engineering in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences (CEEES) at the University of Notre Dame, has been elected to the European Academy of Sciences and Arts. He will join the academy’s division of technical and environmental sciences.

Kareem’s election to the academy recognizes his contributions and achievements in advancing the safety and resilience of civil infrastructure exposed to natural hazards such as wind, waves and earthquakes. His research includes using synergistic approaches such as computer modeling as well as laboratory and full-scale experiments to better understand and predict the impact of natural hazards on the constructed environment and to develop measures to enhance structural performance.

Much of Kareem’s research takes place within Notre Dame’s NatHaz Group (NatHaz Modeling Laboratory), which he directs. The mission of the laboratory is to quantify load effects caused by various natural hazards on structures and to develop innovative strategies to mitigate and manage their effects.

In 2023, Kareem was named a lifetime fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science for contributions to analyses and designs to account for wind effects on tall buildings, long-span bridges and other structures.

In the U.S., Kareem is also an elected member of the National Academy of Engineering. He is a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, a foreign fellow of the Indian Academy of Engineering, and a foreign member of the Engineering Academy of Japan.

Located in Salzburg, Austria, the European Academy of Sciences and Arts numbers 1900 eminent scholars and practitioners, among them 28 Nobel Prize winners. Members are divided into eight classes: humanities, medicine, arts, natural sciences, social sciences, law and economics, technical and environmental sciences, and world religions.

Previous Notre Dame faculty elected to the European Academy of Sciences and Arts include Ulrich L. Lehner, the William K. Warren Professor of Theology, and Clemens Sedmak, director of the Nanovic Institute for European Studies and professor of social ethics.