Ahmed Abbasi appointed the director of Notre Dame’s Lucy Family Institute for Data & Society and deputy director of the Data, AI, and Computing Initiative

Ahmed Abbasi, director of the Lucy Family Institute for Data & Society

Ahmed Abbasi, the Joe and Jane Giovanini Professor of IT, Analytics and Operations in the Mendoza College of Business, has been named the director of the University of Notre Dame’s Lucy Family Institute for Data & Society and deputy director of the Data, AI, and Computing (DAC) Initiative.

Dedicated to advancing the responsible use of data science and artificial intelligence (AI), the Lucy Family Institute develops transformative research, educational opportunities and community partnerships that address society’s most vexing challenges.

Abbasi succeeds the founding director of the institute, Nitesh Chawla, the Frank M. Freimann Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, who has led the Lucy Family Institute for six years. In September 2025, Chawla was appointed to lead the DAC Initiative, serving as the Lucy Family Director for Data and AI Academic Strategy. The initiative — which combines research and curriculum across colleges, schools, centers and disciplines — advances purposeful data, AI and computing through foundational research, interdisciplinary collaboration and real-world translation to address pressing societal challenges. The Lucy Family Institute, along with the Scientific AI Initiative and several AI-focused labs and services, is part of the broader DAC Initiative.

Abbasi is a distinguished scholar of analytics, machine learning and human-centered AI. He has spent more than two decades conducting research to advance innovative approaches to trustworthy and responsible AI, predictive analytics and digital technologies that improve human well-being. Since joining Notre Dame, Abbasi has served as director of the Ph.D. in Analytics program and co-director of the Human-centered Analytics Lab. Abbasi will continue serving in these roles while taking on his new leadership appointments.

As director of the Lucy Family Institute, Abbasi will provide strategic and operational leadership to advance the institute’s mission of adventurous collaboration across campus to further data-driven and convergent research. Additionally, he will continue to foster team growth and pursue opportunities that deepen the impact of the institute’s commitment to leveraging data and AI as a force for good.

“Ahmed is a superb scholar-teacher and collaborative leader with a deep commitment to ensuring that data and AI serve the common good,” said John T. McGreevy, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost. “He is well-positioned to lead the Lucy Family Institute, continuing to build on Nitesh’s excellent work as founding director and helping the University realize its aspirations in data science and AI.”

Abbasi’s work has been supported by numerous grants from the National Science Foundation and industry partners, and he has earned recognition, including the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Technical Achievement Award, the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (INFORMS) Design Science Award, the IBM Faculty Award and Notre Dame’s All-Faculty Team Award. He is a fellow of the INFORMS Information Systems Society, a distinguished member of the Association for Computing Machinery and a senior member of IEEE.

Abbasi completed his doctorate in information systems at the University of Arizona’s Artificial Intelligence Lab. He received an M.S. in operations research from Columbia University and an MBA and a B.S. degree from Virginia Tech.

“I am honored to serve as director of the Lucy Family Institute and to build upon the remarkable foundation established by Nitesh and the institute team,” Abbasi said. “The opportunities created by data science and AI are extraordinary, but realizing their full potential requires thoughtful, collaborative and responsible approaches. I look forward to working with colleagues across the University and with external partners to advance research and solutions that benefit society.”

With Lucy Family Institute situated within the DAC Initiative, Abbasi will also serve as a deputy director of DAC, working closely with Chawla to help shape and execute the initiative’s strategic priorities. He will collaborate with DAC’s other deputy directors, Paul Brenner, director of the Center for Research Computing, and Brett Savoie, the Coyle Mission Collegiate Professor of Engineering in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and director of the Scientific AI Initiative, to shape programs across relevant units and provide guidance on selected projects and opportunities that advance Notre Dame’s ambitions as a trusted leader in emerging technologies.

“Ahmed is an exceptional scholar, thoughtful leader and collaborative colleague whose work in human-centered AI and responsible analytics aligns strongly with the mission of the Lucy Family Institute,” Chawla said. “I am excited to work with him in this next chapter and confident that under his leadership the institute will continue to grow its impact across Notre Dame and beyond. Serving as the Lucy Family Institute’s founding director has been one of the great honors of my career, and I remain deeply grateful to the extraordinary team that helped build the institute, as well as to Bob and Sara Lumpkins for their vision and generosity in establishing it.”

While the technologies continue to evolve, Abbasi believes the institute’s guiding purpose remains constant: ensuring that innovation catalyzes societal impact and advances human flourishing.

“Our goal is not simply to advance technology, but to advance technology in ways that strengthen communities and improve human well-being,” Abbasi said. “That mission will continue to guide the institute’s work as we pursue ambitious research and meaningful societal impact.”

For more information about the Lucy Family Institute for Data & Society, visit the institute website.