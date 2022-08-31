A storied tradition on and off the field: Notre Dame and Ohio State research collaborations

Sunrise over Notre Dame Stadium. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

When the Fighting Irish take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, for the college football season opener on Saturday, more than 85 years since their first matchup, it will be the first time since 1996 that the two teams compete on the field.

Off the field, however, these two universities share another kind of tradition — as collaborators. Over the years, researchers at the University of Notre Dame and Ohio State University have combined their expertise to further research in business, nanoelectronics, engineering, entrepreneurship, technology and innovation.

Read more about how the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish are making significant contributions to their respective fields in the lab.

Providing mobility and hope to patients

After her determination to recover from an injury led her to develop a modified walker, Notre Dame student Marissa Koscielski worked with leading clinics including the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on bringing her walker to the market to help others through Notre Dame’s ESTEEM program and her company, Enlighten Mobility. Read more.

Taking steps

With the goal of helping people learn to walk again, James Schmiedeler, professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering at Notre Dame, is collaborating with researchers at the NeuroRecovery Network at Ohio State University, including D. Michele Basso, professor and associate director of research at the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, to conduct research with biped robots. Read more.

Tackling the semiconductor shortage

To take on the national semiconductor shortage, Notre Dame will join Ohio State and other area institutions to establish the Midwest Regional Network to Address National Needs in Semiconductor and Microelectronics. Read more.

The science of marketing to consumers

Research from the Mendoza College of Business, Simon Fraser University and Ohio State University finds consumers don’t always follow the science when it comes to the products they buy. Read more.

Stewarding scholars in the humanities

Notre Dame and Ohio State, along with 13 other Midwest institutions, are providing cross-institutional collaboration on humanities research and teaching initiatives. The goal is to rethink and reveal the Midwest as a major force in the global economy and to demonstrate how “applied humanities” can contribute to grand intellectual challenges. Read more.