A meeting — and healing — of worlds: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visits Notre Dame

For nearly 1,000 years, there has existed a sad division between two branches of the Christian family.

Another step on the long path toward reconciliation between the Orthodox and Catholic Churches will be taken this month, when His All-Holiness Bartholomew, Orthodox Archbishop of Constantinople-New Rome, visits the University of Notre Dame.

The ecumenical patriarch — the spiritual leader of 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide — will receive an honorary degree from the University during an academic convocation and will deliver an address on environmental stewardship.

