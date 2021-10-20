  1. Home
  2. News
  3. A meeting — and healing — of worlds: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visits Notre Dame

A meeting — and healing — of worlds: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visits Notre Dame

by

An interpretation of the Word of Life mural.

An interpretation of the Word of Life mural.

For nearly 1,000 years, there has existed a sad division between two branches of the Christian family.

Another step on the long path toward reconciliation between the Orthodox and Catholic Churches will be taken this month, when His All-Holiness Bartholomew, Orthodox Archbishop of Constantinople-New Rome, visits the University of Notre Dame.

The ecumenical patriarch — the spiritual leader of 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide — will receive an honorary degree from the University during an academic convocation and will deliver an address on environmental stewardship.

To read the story, click here.

Related

Notre Dame alumnus Joe Donnelly nominated ambassador to the Holy See

Pope Francis appoints Notre Dame theologian to International Theological Commission

Black Catholic Theological Symposium to convene 31st annual meeting at Notre Dame

Notre Dame to host consultation session, lecture on Church’s sex abuse crisis and lessons derived from truth and reconciliation processes

Holocaust historian speaks on the value of mutual assistance and maintaining human dignity in 13th annual Rev. Bernie Clark, C.S.C., Lecture