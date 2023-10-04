70th Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to speak at Notre Dame

Michael Pompeo

Michael Pompeo, the 70th U.S. Secretary of State, will speak at the University of Notre Dame at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 (Friday) in DeBartolo Hall, Room 101.

Sponsored by Notre Dame’s Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government, the talk will serve as the center’s second annual Jeanie Poole O’Shaughnessy Memorial Lecture and is titled “Religious Liberty, Courage and the Necessity of Leadership.” Pompeo’s lecture is co-sponsored by the Notre Dame International Security Center.

Vincent Phillip Muñoz, director of the Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government, said, “The center engages important national figures on major constitutive questions. This lecture and opportunity for posing questions with Secretary Pompeo offers the Notre Dame community an exceptional occasion to learn from an individual who has addressed major issues in some of the most demanding roles in government service.

“With the range of his public service in two of the three branches of government and his distinctive perspective, we have a singular opportunity to engage with him about major political issues of our time.”

This event, which is free but ticketed, is open to the Notre Dame community. Tickets are now available to students, faculty and staff from Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s College and Holy Cross College with a valid campus ID card at the LaFortune Box Office. Limited tickets will be available for Notre Dame alumni. Alumni tickets can be requested here or by visiting constudies.nd.edu, and will be awarded based on availability. Doors will open at 3 p.m. Bags and backpacks will not be permitted.

The talk will be livestreamed on the Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government’s YouTube channel.

Pompeo was sworn in as secretary of state on April 26, 2018. He previously served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency from January 2017 to April 2018. Prior to joining the Trump administration, Pompeo was serving in his fourth term as congressman from Kansas’ 4th District. He was a member of the House Intelligence Committee, the Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Select Benghazi Committee.

Pompeo graduated first in his class at the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1986 and served as a cavalry officer patrolling the Iron Curtain before the fall of the Berlin Wall. He also served with the 2nd Squadron, 7th Cavalry, in the U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division. After leaving active duty, Pompeo earned his juris doctorate degree from Harvard Law School, where he served as editor of the Harvard Law Review.

Launched in 2021, the Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government seeks to cultivate thoughtful and educated citizens by supporting scholarship and education concerning the ideas and institutions of constitutional government.

Contact: Tracy DeStazio, associate director of media relations, 574-631-9958 or tdestazi@nd.edu

Originally published by the Center for Citizenship & Constitutional Government at constudies.nd.edu on .